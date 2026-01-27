NATO Secretary General Admits EU Incapable Of Defense Without US Help

The globalist frenzy of the Davos Summit is subsiding and the geopolitical world is left to ponder (and question) some of the more "optimistic" comments made by world leaders. One such claim was made by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who argued that Europe 'unequivocally' has the ability to defend itself without US support.

The claim coincided with the Finnish leader's assertion that a " new world order" is rising with the UN at the helm.

NOW - Finland's President, Alexander Stubb, says Europe can "unequivocally" defend itself, without the Americans. pic.twitter.com/AeHFshxBr5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 21, 2026

The suggestion has, of course, drawn scrutiny as being overly optimistic. Stubb tried to qualify his argument with the assertion that Finland has the best cold weather troops in the world and the future of warfare is focused on the Arctic Circle.

An army accustomed to cold weather warfare is certainly useful, but that does not mean they are accustomed to attrition warfare - A strategic method which is serving the Russians well in Ukraine and a method western armies have not trained for since the conflict in Korea in 1950.

Finland claims to be able to field an army of 1 million through mandated conscription, but unwilling conscripts and trained soldiers are two very different things. Currently, the country's army consists of only 24,000 active duty personnel. Russia has 1.32 million, many of them battle tested after years in Ukraine. Furthermore, the Russians have now adapted to the demands of drone warfare. This is something European armies are still integrating, and with no real world experience.

Stubb's assertions are absurd, but it is this kind of fantasy mentality that is driving Europe to rattle their sabers against Russia at a time when they can't even fill basic recruitment quotas and the average citizen with the ability to fight has no interest in dying for the existing progressive governments.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte dumped some cold water on the Davos delusion this week during a Brussels press conference covering heightened tensions over Greenland. He stated clearly that Europe has no chance of defending itself without US support.

Rutte also suggested that the US needs NATO, which is debatable. Russia does not have the naval capacity to engage with the US or the western hemisphere in a non-nuclear confrontation, even if the Kremlin wanted to. It's also unlikely that Europe would ever enter into a direct conflict with China when EU nations continually pander to the CCP as a "replacement" for US trade. In other words, Europe is useless and NATO is useless without US involvement.

However, Rutte's comments do emphasize the reality that Europeans have lived comfortably for generations in their socialist havens because they don't have to shell out the cash needed to maintain their own security. As the Secretary General warns, they still don't understand what this entails, but they're about to learn.