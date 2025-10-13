NATO's 'Steadfast Noon' Nuclear Drills Kick Off As Tensions Soar With Russia

NATO has kicked off its annual nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon, on Monday, which is focusing mainly on securing its nuclear weapons before deployment, according to prior statements of the alliance's chief.

"We carry out this training to ensure our nuclear deterrent remains credible, safe, secure, and effective," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said of the two-week long drills. "It also sends a clear message to any potential adversary that we are fully capable of defending all allies against any threat."

AP/EuroNews

The exercises are hosted by the Netherlands, and will involve 71 aircraft from 14 NATO members and has been conducted every year for more than a decade. Military bases in Belgium, the UK, and Denmark are also being utilized.

The United States and the UK, which both maintain nuclear arsenals, form the core of NATO's nuclear deterrence strategy. While France also possesses nuclear weapons, it does not participate in NATO's nuclear planning group.

The US military is contribute F-35, refueling aircraft, and other support planes. Finland and Poland are additionally providing fighter jets. The drill is also featuring electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance aircraft, and intelligence assets.

The drills come as tensions between Europe and Russia are at a high point over alleged drone incursions in European airspace which various governments from Denmark to Poland to Germany have linked to Russian intelligence, though without giving any evidence.

Russian media and officials have responded as follows:

Moscow has yet to comment on the current drills, but has previously condemned past Steadfast Noon exercises, saying they “lead to nothing but ratcheting up tensions” which are already high due to the Ukraine conflict. Russian officials have accused Western European nations of uniting in what Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has called a collective “anti-Russian frenzy.” Ushakov said the region has been speaking in an “extremely belligerent, extremely negative” voice against Moscow while spreading “brazen lies” about it. Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said Western Europe has been “whipping up hysteria” about an alleged threat of war with Russia, calling such concerns a “nonsense mantra” and urging leaders in the region to focus on domestic issues instead.

🇳🇱 #NATO’s “Steadfast Noon” nuclear exercise kicks off next week with 71 aircraft from 14 nations, emphasising protection of nuclear assets amid rising drone threats. pic.twitter.com/QwgKEAh0qE — Defence24com (@Defence24eng) October 12, 2025

Currently, US efforts to get Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table appear to be at a complete standstill. President Trump on Monday from Israel voiced that the Ukraine war will not be settled so easily.

"I thought it would be easily settled. I thought it would be a hell of a lot easier than doing what we’ve just successfully done with Israel," he told the Knesset.