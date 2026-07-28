Nearly 400 Drones Target Moscow Overnight, With Zelensky In Washington Seeking To Sway Trump

Ukraine's long-range drone attacks on Russian territory have long become a nightly thing (as have Russian drones and missiles on Ukraine territory), but it has become clear that these attack waves have grown in volume and effectiveness.

On Tuesday Russian officials are newly acknowledging another massive attack wave on the Moscow region, describing that nearly 400 drones were inbound on the capital overnight.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin indicated that 390 drones had been tracked by anti-air defense systems across the wider Moscow region since Monday night, but said that "most" of them were intercepted - with no forthcoming reports of casualties.

One regional report cited some damage in residential and business areas, however:

In the village of Vaulovo, a private house caught fire in the “Dubrava” dacha community, and a dacha house was damaged in the “Romashkino” community in the village of Dubna. No one was injured. A warehouse belonging to the logistics company 3PL caught fire in the village of Koledino in Podolsk, outside Moscow, following the attack, the independent Telegram channel Astra reported, citing photos and video from witnesses. A nearby Wildberries warehouse is operating “as normal,” the company reported.

Drones impacted other regions of Moscow, however, and left at least 19 people in the Belgorod region injured. The high rate of injuries was due to an intercity bus being struck.

Ukraine has continued targeting Wildberries warehouses and logistics hubs (the major Russian online retailer which is comparable to Amazon) - an escalating trend since July 18. So far nearly a dozen facilities have been hit across Moscow and the surrounding region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Voronezh, Tambov, Krasnodar, Stavropol Krai, and Crimea..

Crimea meanwhile continues to struggle to keep the lights on and gas supplies available for the population. Regional reports say power was knocked out for the city of Feodosia overnight, after an electric substation was struck.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has been highlighting the 'success' of the country's drone capabilities to Western backers, and is expected to carry the same message to Washington this week.

Israel shared "intelligence" with Trump to encourage war on Iran, and now Zelensky is attempting the same move with "intelligence" that promotes more belligerence against Russia.



Biden's Ukraine proxy war and Trump's Iran regime change war are increasingly converging. https://t.co/fV3vbQBcSJ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 27, 2026

He also urgently wants more missiles, both offensive and defensive, after President Trump vowed to allow Ukraine licensing to produce its own Patriot systems - which in reality would likely be a years-long process to just get off the ground.

Zelensky has touched down in Washington, where he is attending Sen. Lindsey Graham's - and he will also be hosted at the Oval Office for a Trump meeting. He says he has new intelligence and a compelling case for Washington to increase its involvement on Kiev's side.