Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A new national survey has found that nearly half of Germans feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods thanks to mass migration, with 81% believing the country has taken in too many refugees.

German broadcaster Welt revealed details of the 2025 Security Report, which shows a massive increase in Germans saying they fear for their safety.

“According to the survey, around half of Germans say they feel unsafe in their own neighborhood and would not go outside alone at night,” reported the news network.

JUST IN: 🇩🇪 Germans have never felt less safe, new data shows.



"This feeling that if I’m in the wrong place at the wrong time, it could cost me my life. This is increasing rapidly in Germany."



"81% of respondents are convinced that Germany has taken in too many refugees." pic.twitter.com/lcbz7LYRJK — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) February 5, 2025

The report highlighted several recent violent attacks across the country carried out by migrants, including most recently in Aschaffenburg, where a failed Afghan asylum seeker who should have been deported targeted a group of kindergarten children in a park, stabbing a 2-year-old boy to death.

A woman who was interviewed said she felt particularly vulnerable when using train and bus stations and places “wherever it is dark.”

“I’m already worried about my children who are young and more vulnerable than me,” added another woman.

“This high proportion of migrants naturally contributes to this,” said another woman.

The survey shows that the number of Germans who say they feel safe has plunged from 82% in 2021 to just 60% today.

30% of the public are afraid of becoming a victim of violence, up from 14% in 2022.

“The feeling that if I’m in the wrong place at the wrong time, it could cost me my life, this is increasing rapidly in Germany,” said Renate Köcher, Managing Director at the Institut für Demoskopie Allensbach.

Welt emphasized how “the feeling of insecurity is closely linked to migration,” highlighting yet again how most people don’t believe ‘diversity is our greatest strength’.

81% of Germans feel that the country has taken in too many refugees and “can no longer cope with the situation.”

As we highlighted yesterday, the leader of the Left Party in Germany has suggested that the country could grant asylum to a million migrants a year in order to protect them from “the consequences of climate change.”

This despite the fact that foreign migrant suspects are responsible for nearly 6 in 10 violent crimes in Germany, according to government statistics.

As we document in the video below, the safety of women is particularly alarming given numerous incidents caught on tape showing migrants harassing females in public.

