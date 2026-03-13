"Negotiations Underway": Cuban President Acknowledges U.S. Talks Amid Fuel Supply Crisis

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated on state television that his government has entered talks with the Trump administration, aimed at "finding solutions through dialogue" to longstanding bilateral differences between the two neighboring countries. This admission comes as the Caribbean island faces crude oil and diesel stockpiles running dry by the end of the month, after Trump's multi-month crude shipment blockade sharply tightened pressure on the communist regime in Havana.

In a speech broadcast on Cuban state TV, Díaz-Canel said that discussions with the Trump administration were intended to "determine the willingness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries."

"Agendas are being built, negotiations are underway, conversations are taking place and agreements are being reached, things from which we are still far away because we are in the initial phases," Díaz-Canel said.

🇺🇸🇨🇺 El momento histórico en donde el dictador de Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, anuncia en cadena nacional que han cedido a la presión y están oficialmente en negociaciones con los Estados Unidos.



El régimen cubano completamente rendido, al borde de la muerte.pic.twitter.com/lDAjV4cwh9 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) March 13, 2026

This is the first time the communist regime in Havana has publicly acknowledged that talks between the US and Cuba exist, despite leaked US media reports.

It appears that Trump's oil blockade of the Caribbean island is working as part of the administration's broader regime-change campaign across the Western Hemisphere, beginning with the removal of socialist leader Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela.

The Trump administration has launched a political campaign to rid the West of socialists and communists. The balance of power in the Americas has been shifting from left-wing to right-wing in the Trump era.

Díaz-Canel warned in a separate press conference with state media that the island has not received fuel shipments in three months. He said crude oil and diesel stockpiles are being depleted rapidly, resulting in instability across the national power grid.

"Cuban officials recently held talks with representatives of the United States government to seek, through dialogue, a possible solution to the bilateral differences between our nations. These exchanges have been facilitated by international actors," Diaz-Canel said.

Late last week, at the White House, President Trump said a deal with Havana was nearing. "As we achieve a historic transformation in Venezuela, we also look forward to the great change that will soon come to Cuba," Trump stated.

"Cuba is at the end of the line," the president added. "They have no money. They have no oil."

On Thursday, Havana announced it planned to release 51 prisoners. This comes about two weeks after Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met with Pope Leo at the Vatican.

Regime change in Venezuela and Cuba appears less complicated than Trump's Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

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