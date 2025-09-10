Nepal Army Takes Over Capital As Politicians Flee By Helicopter, Mayhem Worsens

The collapse of the Nepal government situation has gone from bad to worse overnight and into Wednesday. Parliament has gone up in flames, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned, there have been dozens of deaths and injuries - including among some government officials or their families.

Government ministers have been seen fleeing the capital, chased by enraged mobs of mostly youth, sick of government corruption and following the latest attempt to outright ban a large number of popular social media sites, including Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube.

But apparently the social media ban days ago was simply the straw that broke the camel's back. "The unrest started in early September, when a group of young Nepalis, fed up with seeing politicians’ children posting about their designer handbags and luxury travel while most people struggle to make ends meet, organized a peaceful protest," CNN reviews.

"Anger had been brewing for years about the country's worsening youth unemployment crisis and lack of economic opportunities, exacerbated by what many viewed as a growing disparity between the country’s elite and regular people," the report adds.

Residents of top politicians in Kathmandu have been reported attacked and in some cases damaged or set on fire, including the home of the now former prime minister of the country.

Army helicopters were seen ferrying government ministers to safety:

The Finance Minister was beaten by a mob, with some barely escaping the wrath of the rioting...

The moment at which police opened fire on crowds was the tipping point, with at least 19 demonstrators killed, as we detailed Tuesday. Even after the social media ban was reversed, the rioting became more intense. The police had merely described using riot control measures like rubber bullets and tear gas.

Part of the outrage among youth was an increasingly feeling of economic isolation from the rest of the world, and little hope for progress, in a tiny mountainous country where personal remittances accounted for over 30% of Nepal’s GDP.

Nepal’s parliament, which was built in 1903, engulfed in flames...

Recent World Bank figures have put youth unemployment of individuals aged 15 to 24 at just over 20%. So when the most popular social media apps were recently banned by the central government, popular rage sparked across the country.

Now, Kathmandu has been taken over by the army, with an effective state of martial law and indefinite curfew on until authorities can restore order. The Army is warning against looting:

The man in the spotlight is General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Chief of the Army Staff, who has appealed to protesters to engage in talks to find a peaceful way out. The 58-year-old General, who took over the top post last year, addressed the shaken nation in a televised address last night. "We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programs and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation. We need to normalize the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions," he said.

People have been ordered to stay indoors. There are reports of tanks in the streets, with some of the youth claiming that the army troops are on their side, against the police.