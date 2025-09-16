Netanyahu Admits Economic Isolation As More European Leaders Talk Arms Embargo

On Monday a group of 325 former EU ambassadors and senior officials have submitted a letter calling on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to impose sanctions on Israel, reported by Euronews. This is in response to the devasting civilian casualties in Gaza and expansionist policies in the West Bank.

The letter urges the UNSC "to adopt sanctions against the multiple violations of international law being perpetrated daily by the Israeli government on the people of Palestine."

This is not going to advanced, of course given that the five permanent UNSC members of China, France, Russia, UK and US are not going to approve it - especially not the Untied States. Each have veto power over such sanctions. But Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has increasingly acknowledged Israel's growing economic isolation, especially regarding Europe, as he did in fresh Monday comments...

"Israel is in a sort of isolation," Netanyahu admitted before conference of the Finance Ministry’s accountant general in Jerusalem. "We will increasingly need to adapt to an economy with autarkic characteristics," he continued - using a term signifying the pursuit of total economic self-sufficiency and domestic reliance. He said this is "the word I most hate."

"I am a believer in the free market, but we may find ourselves in a situation where our arms industries are blocked. We will need to develop arms industries here - not only research and development, but also the ability to produce what we need," he said.

While the Trump administration has expressed it will continue its ironclad security support, Tel Aviv knows it cannot always rely on Washington, given in any era there could be a new administration in the White House, and future policy could shift drastically - as it is doing among several EU states.

To illustrate Trump's ongoing support, Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Israel over the weekend to reaffirm the 'special relationship' - after President Donald Trump is reportedly frustrated with the Israeli attempted assassination of several Hamas officials in Qatar, who were there for a new round of expected negotiations.

Rubio made a visit to the Western Wall, also with Ambassador Mike Huckabee, where he said, “I think his visit here is a testament to the durability, the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. And Netanyahu told reporters during the visit that the relationship is "as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that he just touched. Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio and their entire team, this alliance has never been stronger."

Last week's risky operation in Doha has reportedly pit Israel's intelligence officials against the prime minister. The Wall Street Journal issued the following details of what was a long-range missile fired from Israeli jets from far outside Gulf airspace:

As Israeli war planners plotted a secret strike on Hamas political leaders in Qatar, they chose a plan that enabled them to attack quickly and limited the opportunity for the U.S. to object. The operation, which was carried out Tuesday, relied on warplanes that fired long range missiles, avoided the airspace of Arab countries and left the Trump administration in the dark until the last moments. Israeli jet fighters, eight F-15s and four F-35s, flew to the Red Sea, on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from Qatar. From there, some of the planes fired the air-launched ballistic missiles into space over Saudi Arabia at Doha, several U.S. officials said.

If accurate, this allowed the Israelis to inform the White House at the last minute, but in a way where the mission couldn't be shut down. What is clear is that US Patriot batteries did not fire at the inbound missiles. Netanyahu's intelligence chiefs were reportedly against it, wanting a covert or more subtle option less likely to invoke Qatar's wrath.

While five Hamas representatives and a Qatari security official were slain, there has been contradictory reporting over whether the mission took out the desired top Hamas official. Netanyahu has been coming under fire domestically, given it also definitely means near-term negotiations with Gaza leaders are effectively dead.