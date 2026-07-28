Netanyahu Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Iran War Will End Only With Regime Collapse Or Nuclear Halt
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed from Israel on Monday afternoon for the United States, where he will be hosted in the Oval Office on Tuesday. "This is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected President, more than any other international leader," Netanyahu told reporters ahead of the Trump meeting. He acknowledged that Iran will be top of the agenda, and asserted: "I am setting out on this mission with one clear goal: to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel."
"From my experience as prime minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom," he stated. "Our joint efforts have brought about a tremendous victory over our common enemy - Iran."
"We have already transformed the face of the Middle East beyond recognition, and we now have the opportunity and the ability to change it even further and bring a great future to the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and the entire [region]," Netanyahu said, mentioning the Abraham Accords.
In an appearance on Fox News just before his trip, he laid out that the Iran war must end with either regime collapse or total nuclear program halt. He said that Tehran must understand that continuing to cause "global economic chaos, kill thousands of its own citizens, and attack others" carries severe consequences.
He emphasized the Islamic Republic's nuclear program must end "with or without a deal." According to more:
The Iran war will end "when the Iranian regime falls, or weakens to such an extent that it understands that it must end its nuclear program," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Sunday interview with Fox News.
Netanyahu insisted that Iran end its nuclear program "with or without a deal," noting that US-Israeli attacks against the Islamic regime had set the program back by "a good few years."
He added that an Iranian nuclear weapon would be a "mortal peril to every citizen in the United States," saying that Israel would "pursue all the means to prevent that" from happening.
And Netanyahu reiterated that any Iranian or proxy militant attacks against Israel would be met with a "very decisive" response, adding that the country would be making a "huge mistake".
He also told Fox that he eagerly awaits being informed by Trump of next potential decisions on Iran, and added: "In many respects, it is his decision."
Curt Mills of The American Conservative has commented in reaction to Netanyahu's comments as he heads to Washington to sell Trump on an Israeli vision for the war...
Plain as day. And fair enough (for him). Nothing -- nothing -- about how this is in the interest of the United States of America.
At the moment there has been a 'pause' in fighting in effect, which could flare up again at any time.
In Washington, the late Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral proceedings will start Tuesday. There's a big of irony to Netanyahu meeting Trump the same day, as Graham was an outspoken pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawk who had for many years advocated for regime change war against Iran.
Netanyahu before leaving for Washington:— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 27, 2026
I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President of the United States Donald Trump.
his is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected President, more than any other international leader. It is a great… pic.twitter.com/uZ13SOo4ez
There's a chance Netanyahu may even appeal to Graham's legacy as well will no doubt seek to convince Trump to stay the course on Iran, and continue the bombing campaign until results that are favorable to Israel are achieved.