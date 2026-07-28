Netanyahu Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Iran War Will End Only With Regime Collapse Or Nuclear Halt

"From my experience as prime minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom," he stated. "Our joint efforts have brought about a tremendous victory over our common enemy - Iran."

"We have already transformed the face of the Middle East beyond recognition, and we now have the opportunity and the ability to change it even further and bring a great future to the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and the entire [region]," Netanyahu said, mentioning the Abraham Accords.

In an appearance on Fox News just before his trip, he laid out that the Iran war must end with either regime collapse or total nuclear program halt. He said that Tehran must understand that continuing to cause "global economic chaos, kill thousands of its own citizens, and attack others" carries severe consequences.

He emphasized the Islamic Republic's nuclear program must end "with or without a deal." According to more: