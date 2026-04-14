Netanyahu Boasts: Trump Admin Briefs Me Every Day On Iran

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he spoke with Vice President JD Vance after the US-Iran talks in Pakistan and described the call as part of a daily report the Trump administration provides him.

"I spoke yesterday with Vice President J.D. Vance. He called me from his plane on his way back from Islamabad. He reported to me in detail, as this administration does every day, about the development of the negotiations," Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

White House photo

The comments from Netanyahu highlight the close coordination between the US and Israel on Iran. Ravid reported in early March that US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has known Netanyahu since he was a child, were speaking to Netanyahu and other Israeli officials nearly every day. Witkoff and Kushner led the negotiations with Iran in the lead-up to the war and both attended the Pakistan talks.

A March 4 report from Ravid for Axios reads: :A US official said special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner talk almost every day to Netanyahu, to the director of Mossad David Barnea, and to other Israeli officials — and that regardless of ups and downs in the past, the coordination over the last month was very close."

Netanyahu said in his comments on Monday that he and Vance discussed an "explosion" in the US-Iran talks, which he blamed on Iran. The Israeli leader claimed that Tehran had violated its ceasefire agreement with the US by not fully opening the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran didn’t take the step to open the waterway in response to Israel’s escalation of its bombing campaign in Lebanon.

The original ceasefire announcement issued by Pakistan’s prime minister, which the US had approved, said that the deal includes a truce in Lebanon, but the US backtracked on that commitment after Israel kept bombing the country.

"The explosion came from the American side, which could not tolerate Iran’s blatant violation of the agreement to enter the negotiations. The agreement was that they would cease fire, and the Iranians would immediately open the gates. They did not do that. The Americans could not accept that," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said that Vance told him the US priority was related to Iran’s nuclear program. "He also made it clear to me that the main issue on the agenda for President Trump and the United States is the removal of all enriched material, and ensuring that there is no more enrichment in the coming years, and that could be in decades, no enrichment within Iran. That is their focus, and of course it is also important to us," he said.

Joe Kent, the former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned in opposition to the war with Iran, has described the US demand for Iran to commit to never enriching uranium as a "poison pill" in the negotiations that serves Israel's interest.

"Upcoming negotiations will fail if we don’t restrain the Israelis & stop giving them access to our decision-making. The Israelis push for zero uranium enrichment because they know it's a poison pill for Iran & will result in the war continuing," Kent said on X in response to Netanyahu’s comments. "Iran has committed to not developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon since 2003. A deal can be reached about uranium enrichment levels & monitoring – ending the war & opening the [Strait of Hormuz]. This can only happen if we treat the Israelis like the junior partner & put our interests 1st."