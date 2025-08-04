Netanyahu Has Reportedly Opted For Permanent Military Occupation Of Gaza

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster is reporting that the Israeli government has made the decision to occupy the Gaza Strip on a permanent basis.

Correspondent Amit Segal reports Monday, "Senior official in Netanyahu’s office: The decision has been made — we’re going to occupy Gaza."

The top official has been further quoted as saying: "If we do not act now, hostages will die of starvation and Gaza will remain under Hamas control."

But the last days have seen conflicting reports over the status and future of the ground operation, dubbed 'Gideon's Chariots'. What has become clear in the last week is that negotiations are off, as Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered an expanded ground incursion in central Gaza.

With much of the Strip already decimated, and inhabitants on the verge of mass starvation, a big question has remained for Netanyahu: what's next?

Hardline politicians in his own cabinet have called for the total removal of the Palestinian population, after President Trump months ago talked about turning the enclave into the 'Rivera of the Mediterranean'.

Indeed a key question remains, will Trump back a plan of permanent Israeli military occupation? This would certainly open up the likelihood of eventual annexation of the territory.

But without doubt, a Hamas insurgency will remain active for the time being. But the race will be on to save the remaining hostages, who have been filmed in starving and extreme conditions by their Hamas and Islamic Jihad captors.

Also on Monday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson travelled to the Israeli occupation settlement of Ariel in the West Bank, declaring while there that the Palestinian territory is the "rightful property" of the Jewish people.

In response, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry (PA) condemned his visit and "inflammatory statements on the annexation of the West Bank." It further said, "The ministry considers this a blatant violation of international law, international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab and American efforts to stop the war, halt the cycle of violence, and achieve calm."