Netanyahu Names New Israeli Spy Chief Despite Court Blocking Ronen Bar Dismissal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing forward with replacing the fired head of Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, despite a temporary injunction against the dismissal issued by the country's supreme court.

Netanyahu has named retired Vice-Admiral Eli Sharvit, former head of the Israeli Navy, as the new security chief. The prime minister's office said Sharvit was chosen after "conducting in-depth interviews with seven worthy candidates."

Ronen Bar (right). via GPO

Adm. Sharvit served in the Israeli armed forces for 36 years, and had led "the maritime defense of the territorial waters and conducted complex operations against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran."

Netanyahu's cabinet had approved the March 31 firing of Bar, citing "persistent personal and professional distrust" of him and his leadership over the security agency.

The dismissal of a Shin Bet was a first in Israel's history, and sparked massive street protests - given also a host of other controversial Netanyahu decisions related to resuming the Gaza war.

Critics say that Bar's firing is a politically motivated attempt to shield Netanyahu from investigation, given that Shin Bet and the police have been probing alleged unlawful ties between two of Netanyahu's aides and Qatar.

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara is also in the crossfire, as Netanyahu is seeking her dismissal as well. She also has warned that the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief poses a conflict of interest.

Meanwhile Israeli media reports that pressure is also being put on Netanyahu from the AG's office. "Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructs the police to summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give testimony in the ongoing investigation into his aides over their allegedly unlawful ties to Qatar," according to Channel 12.

"Netanyahu’s testimony would be given as someone with knowledge of the affair and not as a suspect at this stage," the report says.

As for Bar, he too has described his dismissal as ultimately motivated by Netanyahu’s "personal interests". In a letter he strongly suggested the problems which led to the security failures of Oct.7 originated from the top: "a policy of quiet had enabled Hamas to undergo massive military buildup" - he said of the lead-up to the terror attack on southern Israel. Netanyahu has in turn blamed Bar for massive security failures.

Eli Sharvit, a retired Israeli navy commander, named as new head of Shin Bet.

Bar added: "The dismissal of the head of the service at this time at the initiative of the Prime Minister sends a message to all those involved, a message that could put the optimal outcome of the investigation at risk. This is a direct danger to the security of the State of Israel."

His tenure was supposed to extend and end next year, and has been investigating Netanyahu’s close aides for alleged breaches of national security. In addition to the suspicious Qatar links and dealings, this includes allegations of selective leaks given to the media in order to improve the Netanyahu government's image.