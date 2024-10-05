Netanyahu Rips France's Macron For Urging Arms Embargo On Israel: "A Disgrace"

On Saturday French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to arms shipments to Israel for use in Gaza. He told national broadcaster France Inter in an interview that finding a "political solution" to the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts must be a "priority" and that a full arms embargo would help create the conditions.

He confirmed that France had already halted its arms deliveries to Israel. "I think we are not being heard," Macron said, in reference to the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel."

On the situation in Lebanon, where a ground war has started in the south and Israeli airstrikes have become frequent over Beirut, he said: "Our priority now is to avoid escalation. The Lebanese people must not, in turn, be sacrificed. Lebanon cannot become another Gaza."

Israel is furious at the French leader's remarks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called his comments urging an arms embargo a "disgrace".

"Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization," he responded soon on the heels of Macron's Saturday remarks. He has previously described that these seven fronts include: Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side," Netanyahu continued. "Yet President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel."

He followed this with the words "Shame on them" - going on to describe that France is not calling out Iran for weaponizing its own proxies throughout the region. He asked whether Iran is imposing an embargo on its proxies such as the Houthis or Hezbollah. "Of course not."

"But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel," he added. "What a disgrace!" Netanyahu then pledged that Israeli will "with or without their support," and added, "But their shame will continue long after the war is won."

"Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won — for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world," Netanyahu concluded.

Lebanon in particular has long held special concern for France, given it was for a time alongside Syria a colony under the French Mandate period of the early 20th century. Paris especially cultivated ties with Lebanon's Maronite Catholic population, which was at one point almost the majority of the country.