Netanyahu To Rubio: Let's 'Finish the Job' Against Iran

Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, after which they gave a joint address before reporters in Jerusalem.

This is Rubio's first Middle East visit since becoming America's top diplomat. He and Bibi called for the total elimination of Hamas and the return of all the remaining hostages, following three being released on Saturday, including an American dual citizen.

Importantly, Netanyahu declared that Israel and the US should "finish the job" against Iran, a week after Trump in a Fox interview said the choice is on Tehran - either they can do a new deal to monitor their nuclear energy program or possibly get bombed into submission.

Via AFP

Rubio called the Islamic Republic the greatest source of instability in the region, and as a longtime supporter of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Hamas cannot continue as a military or a government force... they must be eliminated," Rubio additionally stated alongside Netanyahu, warning that the "gates of hell" could once again be opened against Hamas.

As for Netanyahu, he affirmed: "We discussed Trump's bold vision for Gaza's future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality." This vision has been roundly rejected by Arab states, especially Egypt and Jordan.

Trump earlier this month restored "maximum pressure" and fresh sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports, which reflects the policy of his first term, when he pulled the US out of the JCPOA nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Maybe they are trying to get new defense as we speak but their defense is largely gone... Iran is very nervous. I think they're scared. I think Iran would love to make a deal and I would love to make a deal with them without bombing them," Trump had said in the remarks just under a week ago.

"Everybody thinks Israel with our help or our approval will go in and bomb the hell out of them," Trump had added. "I would prefer that not happen. I'd much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it," the president continued.

That's when Trump made one of the more interesting and provocative comments of the interview...

There's two ways to stopping them: With bombs or a written piece of paper.

⚡️Iran is the single greatest source of instability in the region — US Secretary of State Rubio



He adds that Iranian people don’t support their government pic.twitter.com/Znmlb2ckkf — S2FUncensored (@S2FUncensored) February 16, 2025

So Rubio has reiterated this ultimatum from Jerusalem, with full approval of Netanyahu standing by his side. Iran has meanwhile said it won't respond to such threats, and has described that even if it wanted a deal, it can no longer trust Washington given it agreed to the JCPOA nuclear deal under Obama, and then Trump pulled out of it in 2018.