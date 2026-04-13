Netanyahu Says Iran Ceasefire Could End At Any Moment, Backs Trump's Blockade - Tehran Blasts 'Piracy'

Summary

Iran's military says the planned US blockade on Gulf ports will be an "illegal" act tantamount to "piracy" as Trump is also weighing limited strikes on Iran.

US military is to enforce the blockade in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea , Reuters reports. Pentagon says any vessel is subject to interception and capture .

Pundits review breakdown of Pakistan talks, where the "gaps were enormous" - and yet Iran's FM says the sides were "inches away" from an "Islamabad MoU" .

Israel-Hezbollah fighting persists on eve of planned Tuesday talks in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese officials.

Will the United Kingdom send warships through the Strait of Hormuz by April 30, 2026?

Yes 11% · No 90%

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Gaps Were Enormous

In terms of airstrikes and rockets being lobbed across the Middle East, things have been relatively quiet since US-Iranian talks in Pakistan broke down over the weekend. As we reported earlier President Trump is mulling possible limited strikes on the Islamic Republic from here on out. The previously agreed-upon two week ceasefire is still holding despite the Pakistan talks having collapsed with no plans for any future round.

The only area that continues to see significant exchanges of fire is the Israel-Lebanon situation, where on Monday regional outlets are reporting a flurry of new Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel, alongside heavy IDF strikes on southern Lebanon from Sunday evening into Monday.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had summarized the situation from Tehran's point of view, writing on X Sunday that Iran and the US were "inches away" from an "Islamabad MoU" following "intensive talks at highest level in 47 years." He continued, "We encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockade," before concluding: "Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity."

Meanwhile Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal in an Islamabad post mortem has affirmed that the "gaps were enormous" between the two sides prior to Vice President JD Vance and his team calling it quits and flying back to Washington by early Sunday. "The Americans agreed to release a certain portion of the frozen funds and to end the war in the negotiations in Islamabad," writes Segal. "In return, they demanded a 20‑year freeze on enrichment, the removal of enriched material from Iran, and free navigation in Hormuz without tax payments." The nuclear front, he notes: "The Iranians discussed the nuclear issue contrary to instructions from Tehran, but the gaps were enormous."

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf had impressed the American team as a “refined and professional bargainer, and potential leader of a new Iran.”



Source: David Ignatius, WaPo pic.twitter.com/HyEa7RnsIo — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 13, 2026

Hormuz Strait Latest Threats

But after President Trump has begun his own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (or is imminently about to begin), warning that the US military will "finish up the little that is left of Iran" - two ⁠oil ⁠tankers linked to Iran have exited the Gulf via the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG show. Reuters identified one as the tanker Auroura, ⁠laden with Iranian ⁠oil products, and the other is the diesel-carrying New Future loaded from ⁠the Hamriyah port ⁠in the UAE.

The ongoing standoff has resulted in a fresh Monday warning out of Iran's armed forces. It said according to state-run IRIB News, also cited in Bloomberg: "If the security of Iran’s ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe." The statement added that "security in the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one." US restrictions on the movement of vessels in international waters are "illegal and constitute an act of piracy" and thus Iran stands ready to "firmly implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz." Reuters reports Monday:

The U.S. military will enforce a ​blockade in the Gulf of Oman ‌and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz and it will apply to all vessel ​traffic regardless of flag, the U.S. Central ​Command said in a note to ⁠seafarers seen by Reuters on Monday. The note ​said the blockade would come into effect at ​1400 GMT on Monday.

Meanwhile the Europeans continue to pay lip service joining some kind of coalition to reopen the strait. France and the United Kingdom have said they are busy organizing a conference for the coming days for countries seeking to establish a "strictly defensive" and "peaceful" mission aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. French President Emmanuel Macron stated on X Monday that "France stands ready to play its full part, as it has consistently sought to do since the very first day of the conflict."

No effort must be spared to swiftly reach, through diplomatic means, a strong and lasting settlement to the conflict in the Middle East.



Such a settlement must provide the region with a robust framework enabling all to live in peace and security.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 13, 2026

He also made clear France's position that the "core issues" of Iran's nuclear program as well as ballistic missile arsenal must still be addressed. According to Bloomberg, the UK continues to resist calls from Washington for a proposed Hormuz blockade. This ensures another point of contention between Trump and PM Keir Starmer.

Lingering Fighting in Lebanon on Eve of Washington Talks

Tit-for-tat attacks across the Israel-Lebanon border have not ceased, while certainly becoming less severe compared to the last Wednesday massive surprise Israeli attacks on Beirut and the south. However, Al Jazeera reports Monday that "Israeli attacks have not let up in southern Lebanon, hitting many villages and towns, with the latest attacks on Nabatieh al-Fawqa, al-Abbassieh and Bint Jbeil."

Hezbollah in turn declared it targeted Israeli soldiers in the Shlomi settlement "with a swarm of attack drones." Warning sirens have continued to blare across Northern Israel and the Galilee area as a result, with Israeli media reporting that four rockets were fired by Hezbollah, but Israeli defenses were able to intercept two, with the other pair falling in an open area and no reports of casualties.

⚡️Latge scale drone attack in the north now pic.twitter.com/UNLia6ipkv — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 13, 2026

Lebanon's National News Agency has said that Israeli forces struck at least 30 locations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, along with areas of the western Beqaa Valley. From Sunday into Monday at least five people were killed and nine injured in strikes on Bazouriyeh, amid an ongoing rescue effort. One strike hit the town's main school and damaged the structure, and elsewhere one person was killed in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, another in Sir al-Gharbiya, and two residents of Shoukin were killed early Monday morning.

Planned peace talks involving Israel and Lebanon are still set to go forward for Tuesday in Washington. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, is spearheading the Israeli side.

"In the conversation earlier today in Washington between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to Washington, together with the US ambassador to Lebanon, and under the auspices of the US State Department, Israel agreed to begin formal peace negotiations this coming Tuesday," Leiter said in a statement. "Israel refused to discuss a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which continues to attack Israel and is the main obstacle to peace between the two countries." Hezbollah too has said it would not talk to the Israelis, and so all of this means that Lebanese government officials will be doing the negotiating in Washington D.C. - setting up for only limited results if any.

Netanyahu Warns Iran Ceasefire Could End 'Quickly'

Bigger war returning imminently? Fresh Monday words from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a government meeting that the ceasefire with Iran could end quickly. He said, "I spoke yesterday with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He reported to me in detail, as members of this administration do every day, on the developments in the negotiations. In this case, the explosion in the negotiations."

Destruction in Beirut, Getty Images

Netanyahu asserted that the breakdown came from the American side, which would not tolerate what he described as Iran's violation of the agreement to enter negotiations. He said the understanding required halting fire and reopening the straits immediately, which Iran did not do.

He said the Americans rejected that outcome and added that Vance made clear the central issue for President Trump and the United States is the removal of all enriched material and ensuring there will be no further enrichment in the coming years, potentially for decades, within Iran. He reminded officials that objective is also important to Israel.

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