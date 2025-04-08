Netanyahu Says Iran Should Blow Up Own Nuclear Sites Under US Supervision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that if US 'indirect' talks with Iran over its nuclear program fail, then a military attack becomes 'inevitable'. He issued the warning fresh off his Monday Oval Office visit with President Trump, wherein the US leader announced for the first time that Saturday talks with the Iranians will be hosted in Oman.

Netanyahu said in the new video statement, "“We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons. This can be done in an agreement, but only if... they go in, blow up (Iran's) facilities, dismantle all the equipment, under American supervision." And he added: "If talks drag on, then the military option becomes inevitable." Watch the Tuesday video message below:

Netanyahu, fresh off meeting with Trump, says the upcoming Iran "negotiations" will be based on the Libyan model, which would require Iran to "blow up" its own nuclear facilities under US supervision. Of course, the "Libyan model" resulted in Gadaffi getting regime-changed anyway pic.twitter.com/R57QTfodvw — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 8, 2025

Trump himself appeared to allude to this either/or scenario, or ultimatum to Tehran, when he said Monday, "I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly that Israel wants to be involved with, if they can avoid it.”

Trump then admitted, "But it's getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully those talks will be successful."

And after alluding to the worst case scenario, he offered a bright spot: "We’re having direct talks with Iran and they’ve started, it'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting and we’ll see what can happen."

Netanyahu's interesting description of blowing up or exploding Iran's nuclear sites appears akin to what the US under George W. Bush offered Libya's Muammar Gaddafi. The strongman had famously 'come in from the cold' and gave up all WMD programs in return for an end to global isolation and Western sanctions.

Bush had at the time reportedly warned Gaddafi that "either you get rid of your weapons of mass destruction or [the United States] will personally destroy them and destroy everything with no discussion." In the end Gaddafi did just that, which didn't get him too far.

This seems to be the rhetoric that Netanyahu is echoing now. It should be remembered, however, that Gaddafi was still toppled due to US-NATO military intervention in 2011. Again, this after he gave up his advanced weapons program, leaving Libya more vulnerable to West-sponsored regime change.

A Maxar closeup satellite imagery of the Parchin Military Complex in Iran from Nov. 2022 Axios/Maxar Technologies

Meanwhile journalist Ken Klippenstein has pointed out that the Pentagon has prepared for Trump to go berserk on Iran if he gives the order...

In the largest single deployment of stealth bombers in U.S. history, the Pentagon has sent six B-2 “Spirit” aircraft to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The long-range bombers, which are uniquely suited to evade Iranian air defenses and can carry America’s most potent bunker busting weapons, flew in from Missouri last week in a little noticed operation. The B-2s carry not just bombs, but a message for Iran: “do you see our sword?,” as one retired general told Newsmax this week.

If this happens it would likely be a highly unpopular move among the American people and Trump voters, given he is supposed to he the peace president, and starting another 'war of choice' in the Middle East is the last thing Americans want.