Netanyahu Says Israel Offering $1.3 Million Reward For Each Hostage Freed

On Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a rare surprise visit to the Gaza Strip, specifically to the area of the Netzarim Corridor, which runs through the center of the strip.

He was there to deliver a message, showing that Hamas does not and will not rule Gaza. He also issued a warning to those terrorists that are holding Israelis hostage, vowing that they'll pay a heavy price.

He proclaimed that Israel Defense Forces troops in Gaza have "achieved excellent results toward our important goal — that Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are destroying its military capabilities in a very impressive manner, and we are moving on to its ruling capabilities… Hamas will not be in Gaza."

TOI/GPO: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Israeli authorities have in recent months said that over 60 living hostages remain somewhere in Gaza, of the about 100 who were never returned.

Of these, Netanyahu said "we are not letting up" and that Israel "will continue to do so until we reach everyone — both the living and the dead." He also at one point addressed "those who are holding our hostages," saying that "whoever dares to harm our hostages — will bear the responsibility. We will pursue you and we will get you."

He offered a reward of NIS 5 million (or just over $1.3 million) to anyone in Gaza who turns an Israeli captive over the Israel. It's not the first time a monetary reward has been offered, but the money has been greatly increased with this announcement.

"I gave an order to increase the reward for those who bring information about the hostage - NIS 5 million for each hostage instead of NIS 1 million and safe passage for the informant and his family," Netanyahu said.

The Jerusalem Post writes that "In his public comments, he stressed that Israel is willing to do small deals, by which captors would be given monetary rewards and free passage out of Gaza in exchange for releasing the hostages in their custody."

The hope is that which such a large sum, families of Hamas members tasked with hosting and guarding hostages might come forward and free the hostages. Or else, individual Palestinians who might know where hostages are being kept might step forward with the information. It could also entice Hamas members to turn on their leadership.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, accompanied him during the brief tour of the central Gaza area.

"The choice is in your hands, but the result will be the same. We will bring everyone home," Netanyahu said. During a Monday debate in the Knesset, he addressed the outrage by victims' families over his handling of the hostage crisis.

IDF forces fight in Notzirath, Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/CD7WEKQEvy — POV combat footage (@Zoma3mk) November 17, 2024

"Demonstrations by hostage families and civilian protesters inside and outside the Knesset during the debate underscored the turbulence surrounding the several dozen Israelis believed to still be alive in Gaza," one report observed. "Multiple individuals were escorted out of the meeting due to outbursts and disruption."