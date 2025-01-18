Netanyahu Says Trump "Emphasized" To Him That The Gaza Ceasefire Is "Temporary"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued some surprisingly bold assertions in a national televised address given just 12-hours before the much anticipated Gaza ceasefire is set to go into effect Sunday morning.

Both Biden and Trump have hailed and celebrated the deal, but it's the Republican president-elect who is by and large receiving the most credit for seeing it to the finish line. Some Israeli media outlets have represented the whole thing as a 'defeat' for Netanyahu, who appeared to want to keep the war going until Hamas is completely eradicated.

Among Netanyahu's most provocative words on Saturday was his claim that he has the support of President-elect Trump in the scenario Israel feels it must abandon the ceasefire and keep fighting. He says he has Trump's full backing to resume the war, and has claimed further that Trump too agreed that the truce is just "temporary". Watch below:

Netanyahu says Trump "emphasized" to him that the ceasefire is "temporary," and Israel will have "full backing" to resume the war in Gaza. He says Trump has decided to "lift all the remaining restrictions" on US munitions, allowing Israel to resume the war with "tremendous force" pic.twitter.com/oodqpwkU7I — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 18, 2025

"Netanyahu also asserted that he negotiated the best deal possible, even as Israel’s far-right Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he and most of his party would resign from the government in opposition to it," Times of Israel notes of the remarks.

And there's some some last-minute details which threaten implementation of the ceasefire...

The prime minister had warned earlier that a ceasefire wouldn’t go forward unless Israel received the names of hostages to be released, as had been agreed. His statement came almost three hours after Israel had expected to receive the names from mediator Qatar. There was no immediate response from Qatar or Hamas.

But without doubt Netanyahu is feeling the pressure, both within but even more from external allies, especially Washington - which writes the checks for the Israeli war machine.

As for Netanyahu's talk of the deal being 'temporary' it's unclear whether the Trump team agrees with this assessment. There hasn't been any initial reaction from Trump as he prepares for the inauguration Monday.

But Trump without doubt wants a ceasefire to stick, and is likely to be celebrating its implementation during some of Monday's inaugural remarks. He has vowed to wind down various conflict hot spots, especially Ukraine, and bring peace.

He has also warned that there will be "hell to pay" if Hamas doesn't uphold its end of the truce deal. This suggests Netanyahu could be telling the truth, or at least an interpretation of it. An initial small group of hostages are expected to be returned to Israel by Sunday evening, with hopeful families awaiting and on edge.