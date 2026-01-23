Netanyahu Skipped 'Board Of Peace' Signing In Davos On ICC Arrest Fears

One of the more interesting aspects to the Thursday signing ceremony for President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' in Davos, Switzerland was who was not in attendance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to attend the signing ceremony, but not necessarily by choice, as he is currently unable to travel to much of Europe on fears of being arrested.

via Associated Press

In 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes that included using starvation as a weapon of war and deliberately targeting civilians, as well as crimes against humanity.

Gaza sources have said over 70,000 Palestinians were killed in the some two-year long bombardment and siege of the Gaza Strip in the wake of the Oct.7, 2023 terror attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Israel has countered that tens of thousands of the deceased were armed Hamas militants.

Israel was still represented at the signing ceremony, however:

Netanyahu was replaced at the summit by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, who travelled to Davos on Tuesday and met German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. During the meeting, Herzog criticised the absence of Israeli officials from the forum and called for the removal of ICC arrest warrants issued against Israeli leaders, describing the court's actions as "politically motivated".

Israeli leaders have blasted the ICC, along with the US, which has actually sanctioned some ICC officials. "Israel is given here a bum rap. I think it’s dangerous. Basically, it’s the first democracy being taken to the dock when it is doing exactly what democracies should be doing in an exemplary way," Netanyahu told CNN in a past interview. "It endangers all other democracies. Israel is first, but you’re next. Britain is next. Others are next, too."

As for the newly initiated Board of Peace, the White House earlier this month named several members of the Trump administration, as well as international leaders, to top positions. It officially aims to mobilize international resources while overseeing Gaza's transition and reconstruction. But critics have said it's a colonial-style land grab and Western investment project which has nothing to do with the interests of the Palestinian people.

This is who is on the board and participated in the signing event:

Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, minister of the prime minister’s court, Bahrain

Nasser Bourita, minister of foreign affairs, Morocco

Javier Milei, president, Argentina

Nikol Pashinyan, prime minister, Armenia

Ilham Aliyev, President, Azerbaijan

Rosen Zhelyazkov, prime minister, Bulgaria

Viktor Orban, prime minister, Hungary

Prabowo Subianto, president, Indonesia

Ayman Al Safadi, minister of foreign affairs, Jordan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president, Kazakhstan

Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, president, Kosovo

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister, Pakistan

Santiago Peña, president, Paraguay

Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, president, Qatar

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, minister of foreign affairs, Saudi Arabia

Hakan Fidan, minister of foreign affairs, Turkey

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy to the U.S. for the UAE

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president, Uzbekistan

Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, prime minister, Mongolia

And here's something deeply ironic: 11 of the 25 countries on Trump's Board of Peace are currently banned from immigrant visas to the United States.

Jared Kushner presenting this morning at the “Board of Peace” ceremony their mock ups of “New Gaza” & “New Rafah.” pic.twitter.com/zWuhhqPVz1 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 22, 2026

Trump will chair the board, which will be tasked with overseeing the next phase in Gaza. Dozens of countries have been invited to join. Notably absent from the Davos signing event were Canada, France, Germany, Italy and some other European nations.