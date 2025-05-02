Netanyahu Stirs Fresh Controversy: Victory In Gaza Is Top Priority, Not Hostages

According to fresh reporting in Haaretz, Israel is preparing tens of thousands of orders calling more reserve soldiers to active duty, amid an expected expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

But more reservists are increasingly needed as Israel's military once again becomes more engaged in places like Syria, Lebanon, the Golan Heights, and security crackdowns in the West Bank.

Via Reuters

The Haaretz report suggests that a surge of additional soldiers will free up more forces to focus efforts on defeating Hamas in Gaza.

One of the areas of expected new operations is the town of Muwasi on the Gaza coast. Israel is claiming that it has become a safe haven for Hamas, and that militants are hiding in what has become a sprawling tent city of the internally displaced, and so has to be cleared of all Palestinians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has meanwhile unleashed fresh controversy related to these expanded operations. He essentially admitted that the remaining hostages are not the country's top priority, but the ultimate defeat of Hamas is.

"We have many objectives, many goals in this war. We want to bring back all of our hostages," Netanyahu said. "That is a very important goal. In war, there is a supreme objective. And that supreme objective is victory over our enemies. And that is what we will achieve," he added. He had issued the words at an Independence Day event in Jerusalem on Thursday.

This was enough to outrage families of the victims, who have been begging Israeli leaders to restart negotiations with Hamas, in hopes of brokering the freedom of the remaining captives.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a response to these words of Netanyahu. "Prime minister, the return of the hostages is not ‘less’ important – it is the supreme goal that should guide the government of Israel," a statement said. "The families of the hostages are concerned."

As for the remaining captives, Netanyahu addressed this is the same remarks, saying "We want to bring all our hostages home. We’ve so far brought back 147 alive, and 196 total," but that "There are another up to 24 alive, 59 total, and we want to return the living and the dead."

Netanyahu's description of goals in Gaza and what he prioritizes were echoed in prior remarks last week by hardline Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a CNN interview.

The war which has been on since the terror attacks of Oct.7, 2023 - has become deeply divisive among Israeli society:

Hundreds of Israelis walking in Tel Aviv tonight with photos of children killed in Gaza demanding to stop the attacks now. pic.twitter.com/XjDA9o6EIe — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) April 26, 2025

"We need to tell the truth — bringing back the hostages is not the most important goal. It is, of course, a very, very, very, very important goal," he began his comments. And there was a but...

"But anyone who wants to destroy Hamas and eliminate the possibility of another Oct. 7 must understand that in Gaza, there can’t be a situation where Hamas remains present and intact," he emphasized.

It's unknown how many hostages might still be alive. Family members worry that with each passing day and week, the chances of survival grow slim, also given the steady bombings and that it's an active war zone, also with little food and medicines.