Netanyahu Orders Military To Fight Hezbollah At 'Full Force', Rules Out Ceasefire

Despite optimistic Wednesday headlines from US media touting a White House push for ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, there proved no substance to the reports, given just a day later Israel has rejected the proposals for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north," Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on X. "We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes."

With heavy US diplomatic involvement, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope for soon achieving a ceasefire, following the deaths of at least 550 Lebanese.

The United States, the EU, France, the UK and other nations have issued a formal call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border. This came out of intense discussions at the United Nations in New York. But this has been quickly shot down as the situation on the ground continues to slide.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that 'hell is breaking lose in Lebanon' - according to a Wednesday statement:

According to the U.N., nearly 200,000 people in Lebanon had been internally displaced as of yesterday, while more than 60,000 people in northern Israel have also been displaced from their homes. "I implore the Council to work in lock-step to help put out this fire," the U.N. chief told ambassadors as he warned that an all-out war "must be avoided at all costs" and "would surely be an all-out catastrophe."

But it increasingly looks like the feared all-out war is already here. Troops of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been rehearsing for a ground invasion.

All-out war seems already here, given casualty rates and intensity of the exchange of fire:

The order could come at any moment after Prime Minister Netanyahu said Thursday the military will keep fighting at "full force" - brushing off calls for ceasefire:

Troops of the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade have wrapped up a drill simulating a ground offensive in Lebanon, the military says. According to the IDF, the drill took place several kilometers from the Lebanon border, and simulated ground operations and combat in “complex and mountainous terrain.” The drill was the latest in a series carried out by the IDF for a potential ground offensive in Lebanon.

Reuters also confirms of Netanyahu's commitment on taking the fight to Hezbollah that as he's heading to New York to address the UN, he "said he had not yet given his response to the truce proposal but had instructed the army to fight on." Additionally, "Hardliners in his government said Israel should reject any truce and keep hitting Hezbollah until it surrenders."

Photo circulating on X of latest Thursday IDF strike on Beirut:

Currently, Israel says it is hitting Beirut with more 'precision strikes'. Aerial assaults on the capital have been slowly growing more frequent, as have strikes deep into the Bekaa Valley, where it's believed Hezbollah stores much ammunition and missiles.

Several recent attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut have killed multiple Hezbollah high-ranking commanders, but along with them scores of civilians as well.

Video coming in of another strike by #Israel in the #Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh today. There are reports that the target of the Israeli airstrike in Beirut is the head of Hezbollah's aerial forces. pic.twitter.com/bqCAryxNy9 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 26, 2024

Below are some of the latest developments in Lebanon and Gaza via Al Jazeera:

Israeli army says it has launched strikes on Beirut with sources saying a Hezbollah commander was the target.

The Israeli PM’s office has released a statement on Netanyahu’s X page saying the “news about a ceasefire is not true” and he vows to carry on attacks on Lebanon.

On Wednesday, 72 people were killed in the attack across Lebanon as the death toll from Israel’s bombings surpassed 620.

Israel has continued its assault across Gaza as well, killing at least 15 Palestinians today.

At least 41,495 people have been killed and 96,006 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. In Israel, the number killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 people were taken captive.

Intense Bekaa Valley strikes...