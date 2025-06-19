After on Thursday more ballistic missiles and drones struck Tel Aviv and various parts of Israel - including Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba - the Israeli Health Ministry reports that 271 people arrived at hospitals, four in serious condition, 16 in moderate condition, and many more with minor injuries - with most of this latter category being people suffering from anxiety attacks.

In total, now nearly a week into the air war between Iran and Israel, 106 people are being treated in hospitals, and another 149 are being treated in emergency rooms, Israeli media reports based on the health ministry. The popular X account War Monitor gives voice to what many are likely thinking...

I can’t lie, never in my life did I think this would be a regular occurrence in central Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/PVG5SsNbdI — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 19, 2025

Israeli leaders are ramping up their war rhetoric as President Trump is still said be mulling whether he'll order US military entrance into the war in order to penetrate Iran's most deep underground nuclear facilities with 30,000 pound bunker buster bombs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now openly threatening to assassinate the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

Touring Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba after it was hit by an Iranian missile earlier today, Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would not rule out a strike on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “No one is immune,” says Netanyahu. “All the options are open.” He adds, “It’s best not to speak about this in the press.” Defense Minister Israel Katz, by contrast, has been publicly threatening Khamenei. Netanyahu says that US involvement in the war “is a decision for President Trump.”

He also called the top Shia cleric and ruler of Iran a "modern Hitler" while touting "We’re going to see a different Middle East, a reality we haven’t seen until now." The country's defense minister, Israel Katz, has also said that 'eliminating' Khamenei is a goal of the war effort.

And addressing whether he thinks Trump will come to Israeli's aid, Netanyahu said, "He will do what is good for America, and I will do what’s good for Israel."

But, the Israeli leader added, "At the end of this operation, there will be no nuclear threat on Israel, and there won’t be a ballistic threat." Thus he's vowing to wipe out Iran's nuclear program as well as offensive missile capability - the latter being a very tall order given the longtime size of Iran's stockpile of missiles.

Netanyahu then said, in comments which have already received severe criticism domestically, "all of us are paying a personal price" in the war, "and that hasn’t missed my family as well — my son canceled a wedding."

The latest from President Trump on Thursday:

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader reiterated in a message posted on X that Israel calling on the United States for help is a sign of 'weakness'.

"The very fact that the Zionist regime’s American friends have entered the scene and are saying such things is a sign of that regime’s weakness and inability," he said.

Iranian missiles accurately targeted the Israeli Defense system in Tel Aviv. You can see the multifold explosion during the fire eruption pic.twitter.com/GjwLAN3VYo — Sumon Kais (@sumonkais) June 19, 2025

"I would like to tell our dear nation that if the enemy senses that you fear them, they won’t let go of you. Continue the very behavior that you have had up to this day; continue this behavior with strength," Khamenei added.