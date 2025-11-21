Netanyahu Visits Israeli Troops Inside Southern Syria In Provocative First

Via Middle East Eye

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Israeli soldiers in occupied Syria on Wednesday, where the faces of the troops were blurred out in photos and videos to protect them from the risk of legal action over allegations of involvement in war crimes.

Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Eyal Zamir, the Israeli military chief of staff, and several other security officials toured military positions in the buffer zone area unilaterally seized by Israel in December.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Israeli soldiers, whose faces are blurred, in an Israeli military outpost in southern Syria on November 19, 2025. via X

Israel, which has already occupied Syria’s Golan Heights in contravention of international law since 1967, expanded its territory in southern Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government. It seized all of a UN-patrolled buffer zone which had previously separated Israeli and Syria forces in the Golan Heights.

Addressing Israeli soldiers at the outpost on Wednesday, Netanyahu said: "We attach immense importance to our capability here, both defensive and offensive, safeguarding our Druze allies, and especially safeguarding Israel and its northern border opposite the Golan Heights."

He added: "This is a mission that can develop at any moment, but we are counting on you."cEarlier this year, the Israeli military placed new restrictions on media coverage of soldiers on active combat duty because of growing concern about the risk of legal action.

In response to the visit, Syria’s foreign ministry condemned the visit as "illegal".

"Syria firmly condemns the illegal visit of the Israeli prime minister, defense and foreign ministers, along with other occupying officials, to the south of the Syrian Arab Republic. This constitutes a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," it said in a statement.

The ministry said it was part of Israel's "ongoing policy of aggression and continued breaches against Syrian territory" and that all actions by Israel in southern Syria were "null, void, and legally invalid under international law".

Ibrahim Olabi, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that it should halt Israeli violations, and enforce relevant resolutions including the 1974 disengagement agreement which followed the 1973 Middle East war.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said the "very public visit" by Israeli officials was "concerning, to say the least". Dujarric said that UN Resolution 2799, which was recently passed by the Security Council, "called for the full sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria".

During the Security Council meeting this week, Israeli ambassador Danny Danon spoke about Syria but did not address Netanyahu's visit. "Show us that Syria is moving away from extremism and radicalism, that the protection of Christians and Jews is not an afterthought but a priority. Show us that the militias are restrained and justice is real and the cycle of indiscriminate killings has ended," Danon said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu illegally toured areas in Syria beyond the designated ceasefire line, visiting Israeli troops and inspecting the site. Syria condemned the visit, calling it “a serious violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity” pic.twitter.com/KeKnC6tT0c — TRT World (@trtworld) November 19, 2025

Olabi hit back: "The proving, Mr Ambassador, tends to be on your shoulders. You have struck Syria more than 1,000 times, and we have responded with requests for diplomacy… and responded with zero signs of aggression towards Israel." He added: "We have engaged constructively. and we still await for you to do the same."

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said recently Israel had conducted over 1,000 air strikes in Syria since December 8 2024, when Assad's government collapsed. Last week, Sharaa confirmed that his country was in direct talks with Israel on reaching a new security agreement.