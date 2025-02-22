Netanyahu Vows Revenge On Hamas for Returning Wrong Body: 'Unspeakably Cynical'

One of the four deceased hostages handed over by Hamas on Thursday was the wrong body, according to an Israeli government forensics investigation. As part of phase one of the ceasefire deal several rounds of hostage releases have occurred successfully.

Hamas agreed to release the body of slain hostage Shiri Bibas and her two young deceased children. "Following the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, we received this morning the news we had dreaded — our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home to her sons, husband, sister, and all her family for rest," the family said in an initial statement.

However, outrage in Israel has ensued after it was revealed that the casket marked with Shiri's remains was actually an unidentified deceased person.

Via Sky News, Israeli media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to return Shiri's remains.

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement.

Israel says the body is likely that of an unidentified Palestinian woman, after the two young sons, Kfir and Ariel were handed over and identified.

Netanyahu blasted Hamas for acting "in an unspeakably cynical manner" by placing the body of a Gaza woman in the coffin instead of Shiri. Her husband Yarden had also been kidnapped from a kibbutz in southern Israel on Oct.7 - but was released in the first exchange of this current truce deal.

NBC details, "Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told media outlet Al Arabiya that Bibas' remains had now been returned, and the International Red Cross said that it has received a set of human remains and transferred them to Israeli officials."

According to a statement:

In announcing that testing showed the first remains were not that of Shiri Bibas, the IDF said the remains also did not match any other hostage held by Hamas. “It is an anonymous body without identification,” it said.

Hamas has not commented on the charge, but did follow through with the agreed upon Saturday exchange, which saw the release of the last six living Israeli hostages in return for Israel freeing nearly 500 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

The ceasefire will ender phase two, but it's anything but certain whether the truce will hold, given the growing accusations. Hamas has said the Israel has killed some 100 Palestinians even while the ceasefire was on.