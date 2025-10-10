The Netherlands & Belgium Will Play Crucial Roles In Containing Russia

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack,

Britain, France, Germany, and Poland are usually the first countries to come to mind among those who discuss NATO’s containment of Russia, but the Netherlands and Belgium are quickly becoming important too.

Rotterdam Port’s chief executive told the Financial Times in mid-summer that space will be reserved for ships carrying military supplies at NATO’s request and that one or more ships “would be docked at the quay for several weeks, four or five times a year.” This will also be coordinated with Antwerp Port.

Rotterdam and Antwerp are Europe’s two largest ports so this isn’t an insignificant move.

Moreover, the Netherlands is a founding member of the “military Schengen” that was agreed to with Germany and Poland in early 2024 for facilitating the movement of troops and equipment. Therefore, these moves are very clearly meant to facilitate the movement of US troops and equipment to Russia’s borders in the event of a crisis, thus leading to the Netherlands and Belgium playing crucial roles in containing it.

It was assessed in early July that “Peace In Ukraine Won’t End The West’s Hybrid War On Russia”, with one of the three cited reasons being that the earlier mentioned four European countries are carving out spheres of influence along its borders as part of the US’ “Lead From Behind” containment efforts.

Their armed forces, as well as the experience and overall quality thereof, are dwarfed by the US’ though so that’s why they’d still need US aid in the event of a crisis with Russia, let alone a hot conflict with it.

Seeing as how the US won’t hang Europe out to dry and cede the continent to Russia, it accordingly makes sense that plans are now underway for incorporating Rotterdam and Antwerp Ports into the “military Schengen” for facilitating the movement of US troops and equipment in such scenarios.

The aforesaid can only realistically be sent to Europe at scale through naval means, thus explaining why those two ports are so important. The US couldn’t reliably contain and “deter” Russia without them.

In terms of the bigger picture, the associated countries – the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and likely also France – are naturally expected to more closely coordinate their military policies, thus leading to a US-led and fiercely anti-Russian “coalition of the willing” within NATO. Poland, the Baltic States, and Finland are correspondingly predicted to host more of the bloc’s troops and supplies while the rest will play supplementary logistical and financial roles in this containment policy.

The only exception is Turkiye, whose newfound rapid expansion of influence eastward could lead to NATO containing Russia along its entire southern periphery if successful as explained here, but infamously independent Erdogan won’t subordinate his country to the US like the others will. It’s for this reason that the abovementioned collection of countries can be described as US proxies for containing Russia while Turkiye should instead be seen as a semi-equal US partner, not a proxy, in this scheme.

The takeaway from this news about Rotterdam and Antwerp Ports is that the “race of logistics” between Russia and NATO, which is presently unfolding in the context of their proxy war in Ukraine, will continue even after the conflict ends and lead to a more robust US-led containment of Russia. This doesn’t automatically mean that they’ll gain an edge over Russia, just that tensions will persist even after their proxy hostilities cease, and this will in turn keep the European front of the New Cold War active.