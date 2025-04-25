Netherlands To Create Low-Security Detention Centers, Area Bans For Troublesome Asylum-Seekers

Via Remix news,

Dutch Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber, of the Party for Freedom (PVV), is initiating trial detention areas for disruptive asylum seekers in the Ter Apel registration center, as well as restrictions on where they can go, De Telegraaf reports.

A trial “process availability location” (PBL) will be created in Ter Apel to detain “disadvantaged” asylum seekers who misbehave on public transport or shoplift. They must report there twice a day, may only stay in and around the asylum seekers’ center, and will be banned from entering residential and village areas.

Faber adds that anyone who does not comply with the rules can be locked up.

“The behavior of a group of disruptive and criminal asylum seekers who abuse the hospitality offered in the Netherlands and cause nuisance and damage is, in whatever form, absolutely unacceptable,” said Faber.

The PVV minister is taking action after the majority in the Dutch House of Representatives agreed that repeatedly disruptive asylum seekers need to be dealt with more quickly and severely. Her suggestion for the PBLs comes after her predecessor, Eric van der Burg (VVD), tried to do the same but had to stop it after a court ruling

Faber claims this will help get those migrants with behavioral problems — and little chance of being granted asylum — out of the Netherlands faster.

The PBLs will help keep an eye on them and record their behavior as (and if) it deteriorates, she says.

The new PBL in Ter Apel is specifically designed for lighter forms of nuisance and recidivism, such as shoplifting. Although not strict enough in cases demanding even tighter security, they are sufficient to justify restricting freedom.

Het is onverteerbaar dat asielzoekers die in ons land aankloppen voor veiligheid, bewoners intimideren en onveiligheid veroorzaken. Deze overlastgevers verdienen de zwaarst mogelijke aanpak. Ik tolereer geen enkel overlast. Nu niet. Nooit niet.https://t.co/tV3swCE8A5 — Marjolein Faber (@MinisterAenM) April 23, 2025

“It is unacceptable that asylum seekers who come to our country for safety, intimidate residents, and cause insecurity. These troublemakers deserve the toughest possible approach. I will not tolerate any nuisance. Not now. Not ever,” she posted on X.

PVV Chairman Geert Wilders reposted Faber’s post, adding “Area bans for asylum seekers!”

Read more here...