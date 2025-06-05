This Neutered Isle: Britain After Britain

Peachy Keenan looks across the Atlantic, to her father’s homeland, for a dire warning of what might befall a country that does not defend its people, their freedoms, or their way of life.

My father emigrated to the United States from England in the 1940s, a few years after the Second World War. He was three years old and accompanied by his British mother, who had served in the Royal Air Force. His father was American, however, and from the instant my toddler father stepped off the boat in Manhattan, my grandfather set about turning his young son into the most American boy in New York.

But my very English grandmother clung to her traditions. Lace doilies and tea time. Scones and mince pies. And a very cute accent she had all her life, although it had faded by the time she died.

Americans shared her abiding love for the Queen and Winston Churchill widely. There was a powerful kinship between us, even if you couldn’t trace your direct ancestry back to the British Isles. The British were acknowledged as our cousins, distinguishable only by their accents and their teeth. Yes, all our best villains had English accents in our movies, but they were lovable villains.

I’m glad my grandmother is not here to see what’s become of her homeland.

My Australian friends used to insult British people by calling them “poms,” which, according to these Aussies, meant they were “prisoners of Mother England.” The etymology of the expression is murky, but suffice it to say that being a prisoner of the Queen’s Empire was considered a terrible fate.

In 2025, the surviving native-born British population seems to be increasingly trapped in an open-air penal colony formerly known as England.

Every day another dystopian example of British tyranny against its own people emerges, and the tyrannical oppression tightens around their necks. A single post on Facebook can get a Briton sentenced to years in prison.

In October of 2024, Lucy Connolly, a 42-year-old mother, was sentenced to 31 months in prison for posting “hate speech” on social media. Just this week, her appeal was denied.

Connolly was responding hours after the Somali teenager with a long knife stabbed three little girls to death in their dance class.

She posted this: “I’m absolutely f’ing done. If we don’t act now our country is finished. Mass deportation immediately, set fire to all the f’ing hotels full of the b******s for all I care, if that makes me racist so be it.”

She was simply expressing what everyone horrified by the wanton slaughter felt inside. In the wake of Rotherham and countless other knife attacks, Lucy Connolly responded with the only weapon she had available to her: her voice. Unfortunately, in the draconian upside-down world of modern Britain, expressing any views to the right of the feckless, self-hating government does, in fact make, you a racist — and racists are not allowed in England. (The only exception of course is racism against native-born white British citizens.)

Lucy Connolly will now have done more jail time than some actual murderers and rapists in the U.K. Was she calling for the actual burning of the immigrant hotels, or simply expressing that she is all out of empathy for the plight of these hordes of violent men filling her country? Is she being prosecuted for being anti-immigrant?

The prosecution even used unrelated texts they found on Connolly’s phone to convince the court that she had a pattern of “racism,” and therefore was a danger to the knife-wielding immigrant public.

This week, Tommy Robinson was released from prison after serving seven months, mostly in solitary confinement.

Robinson is an outspoken “anti-immigration” activist who was jailed for “repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.”

Both Connolly and Robinson have learned the hard way that the U.K. has no free speech, and in fact is actively persecuting native-born English people who dare even to hold opinions about immigration that are contrary to those of the government.

The Caliphate looms; it is inevitable, and the road to its gates is paved with the skulls of English children.

Many British people seem not to notice; or, if they do, their programming is so thorough that they police their own thoughts carefully. Prince William dances along a knife edge; I’m convinced he understands the precariousness of his own position, but his options are limited. To speak out against immigration would be to dig his own grave. Stay silent, however, and one day he will be king of a country that no longer exists.

Perhaps only someone looking at our trans-Atlantic cousins from behind the still-robust protections of our Bill of Rights can see the truth of what is happening in the United Kingdom. Maybe the British strains of Trump Derangement Syndrome and raging anti-Americanism have made the British blind to their own government’s petty depravities.

For almost 20 years now Americans have watched in horror as the British government aligned itself squarely against its own citizens, over and over again.

A multi-decade, multi-city sex trafficking ring run mostly by Pakistani immigrants enslaved and raped hundreds, thousands of white English girls as young as ten. Parents who tried to rescue their daughters were arrested and charged with racism and hate speech.

Crazed immigrants and their unassimilated offspring have committed hundreds of knife slaughters. The solution of the enfeebled nitwits in charge is to “ban knives,” of course. Sleepy English towns in the north are now majority Muslim, with all the vibrancy that comes with it. Not a native to be seen in the streets. In 1991, London was 80% native British. In 2021, this number had fallen to 36%. Queen Elizabeth oversaw the swift replacement of her own native people by new arrivals, all in the name of empathy and diversity. I suppose this is the final fruit of eighteenth century colonialism: one day your colonies end up ruling you.

But now we see that the real enemy to the British people is not the teeming mass of new arrivals unwilling to assimilate. The real enemy, as always, is their government. I suppose the colonizing spirit still endures in the British elite — only now, instead of conquering foreign lands to benefit the British, their leaders are content to allow the people of foreign lands to conquer Britain.