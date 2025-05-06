New Delta Airbus Jet Makes Creative Detour To Avoid US Tariffs

How it started:

Delta says told Airbus won't pay tariffs on new aircraft



Nearly a month later, here's how it's going.

Airways Magazine and AirNav Radar report that Delta Air Lines has taken a creative approach to sidestepping U.S. tariffs by rerouting a brand-new Airbus A350-900 (tail number N528DN) from Toulouse, France, to Tokyo, Japan. The move allows the aircraft to be classified as "used" before entering the U.S. airspace, potentially avoiding import duties.

Here is Airways Magazine's take on Delta's move to avoid tariffs on a new jetliner:

Delta Air Lines routed a new Airbus A350-900 (N528DN) from Toulouse to Tokyo instead of the U.S. to avoid import tariffs. By operating it internationally first, the jet was not classified as "new" upon U.S. entry, potentially sidestepping fees.

AirNav Radar also commented:

Delta Air Lines appears to have found a clever workaround to sidestep U.S. tariffs on new aircraft. Instead of flying its brand-new Airbus A350 (registration N528DN) directly from the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France to the United States, Delta is routing the jet to Tokyo, Japan. Why the long way around? By operating the aircraft internationally before bringing it to the U.S., Delta can avoid it being classified as "new" upon arrival—thus potentially dodging hefty import tariffs. This move aligns with similar strategies we've seen from other carriers looking to optimize international trade and tax regulations. The aircraft is currently en route as flight DL9936.

Delta's Smart Detour: Avoiding U.S. Tariffs with a Tactical Airbus Delivery



Delta's sidestepping tariff move comes weeks after CEO Ed Bastian told investors on an earnings call that he was "very clear" with Airbus about not paying tariffs: "We will not be paying tariffs on any aircraft deliveries," adding, "These times are pretty uncertain, and if you start to put a 20% incremental cost on top of an aircraft, it gets very difficult to make that math work."

While this is not a new strategy, the question remains whether the Trump administration will punish Delta for "manipulation," as some X users suggest, for sidestepping tariffs.

Will other airlines follow Delta's lead?