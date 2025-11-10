Via Remix News,

Ukrainians are in an increasingly difficult situation in the city of Pokrovsk.

A recent video shows Russians capturing several Ukrainian drone operators who were stranded in the eastern part of the city.

The footage also shows the moment when one of the Ukrainian soldiers raises his hands and surrenders.

There is an ongoing debate surrounding who controls Pokrovsk, a strategic logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainian side claims there are only a few Russian units, which its special forces are already working to eliminate, according to Magyar Nemzet. Russia says it has near-total control of the city.

Moscow claims Russian troops are also actively advancing in Kupyansk, according to information from the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian troops are currently advancing on the right bank of the Oskol River, where about 130 buildings remain to be captured. In the western part of Kupyansk, the troops have advanced along three streets and captured 16 buildings. In just 24 hours, they have managed to take control of 25 buildings.

The Ukrainians are trying to retake the city, but their supply routes are now controlled by the Russians. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Zelensky “has completely lost touch with reality.”

Meanwhile, Putin has ordered the Russians to mobilize, signing a law on Nov. 4 requiring citizens to be called up for military service throughout the calendar year.

Active reservists in Russia will now be able to participate in special training, and reservists will also be able to be deployed in occupied territory. Previously, officials in Moscow stated that reservists are only protecting the infrastructure of their own region.

Read more here...