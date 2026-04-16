New Hungarian Prime Minister Says Borders Will Remain Shut To Immigrants

In the wake of Viktor Orbán's election defeat, one of the greatest fears among conservatives in the region is an unconstrained EU able to take action on foreign policy, health, and immigration without the threat of a veto. It is widely assumed that the incoming prime minister of Hungary, Péter Magyar, will seek a fast resolution of Brussels’ key issues with Hungary in order to unlock some €35 billion in funding.

His election win was heralded as a substantial victory for the global left wing, from EU globalists to Democrats in the US. Their assumption is that with Orbán's veto power out of play, they will be able to do they want in Ukraine and in Hungary. However, the new Prime Minster may not be as cooperative as they initially believed.

Magyar has stated that he will not try to block a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine which Orbán originally vetoed, but he also stated that Hungary will not be contributing to such loans and that the government will not support any attempt to induct Ukraine into the EU. He also announced this week that he will not allow Hungary to join in the EU's "Migration Pact" and that he plans to further strengthen Hungary's borders.

This includes a continued rejection of the EU's asylum rules, which are widely abused by third world migrants to freely enter Europe and gain access to welfare subsidies.

Beyond the Ukraine funding veto, it was Orbán's refusal to submit to open borders and mass immigration that caused constant conflict with the EU. He was frequently referred to by the political left as a "dictator" and a "fascist" in part because of his strict border policies (even though he is voluntarily leaving office after losing the election, which is not the behavior of a dictator).

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, attacked Orbán regularly for his border controls, stating that Hungary's program to reinforce their borders with walls and barbed wire was in violation of EU immigration standards.

It appears that this will not stop under Magyar.

🇭🇺 HUGE! Magyar Péter REJECTS the EU Migration Pact:



"Hungary will not accept any pact. In fact, I'm going to reinforce the border fence even more."



Ursula's European Union cheered for nothing! pic.twitter.com/qndVbTRkIf — Based Hungary 🇭🇺 (@HungaryBased) April 15, 2026

The purpose of the EU Commission is to subjugate member countries through centralized monetary dependency and a series of financial sanctions if they step out of line. Financial leverage has been used on a number of occasions by the Commission to force nations to accept ever expanding mass immigration, largely from Muslim fundamentalist populations in countries like Algeria, Morocco, Syria and Afghanistan. Hungary is one of the few European nations to resist this multicultural agenda.

Without any further comment.🇭🇺🤝🇺🇸



From President Donald Trump about Peter Magyar:

"He’s a good man. I think he’s going to do a good job." — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) April 15, 2026

While it is a member state, Hungary is not currently in the eurozone, using its own currency, the Hungarian forint, rather than the euro.

It may be that the EU sees Magyar as an acceptable trade, as long as they get their funding package for Ukraine. They probably also intend to play the long game, hoping that once Hungary joins the eurozone they can be manipulated over time using monetary leverage. That said, their intentions have long focused on using Hungary as a fresh sponge to absorb migrants, and this is simply not going to happen according to Magyar's post-election declarations.