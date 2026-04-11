New Iran Leadership More Extreme, Israeli Intelligence Concludes

In what should not at all be a surprise to anyone who has been awake and observant over the past 20+ years of America's military interventions in the Middle East, the Israeli Army and intelligence officials have concluded that Iran's news leadership is more extreme than the previous one.

The IDF delivered a closed-door intelligence briefing to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday, which involved presenting this finding, according to The Times of Israel.

via Majlis

Iran's new leadership consists of members of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which are now frequently described as far more ideologically rigid than the former political leadership - a development which was entirely predictable.

The slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has not been seen in public since the US-Israeli attacks began, but he is also said to be hardline than his father. And of course, this current crop of leaders have either lost family or been wounded in the strikes - giving them more incentive to take a rigid stance against Washington.

Still, NeoCon warmongers have been at times repeating old Iraq war, Bush era talking points of "they will greet us as liberators".

This certainly didn't happen in either Iraq or Afghanistan, and in the latter country the Taliban is now in complete control despite a more than two-decade long US coalition occupation and quagmire. America's 'nation-building' only produced a failed state followed by greater Taliban ascendancy and control.

In many cases, the very same officials advocating for regime change in Iran were on board with all the foreign policy failures of the past, also including Syrian and Libya.

The Trump administration itself in the opening days of the bombing campaign acted as if suddenly masses of people would rise up and overthrow the Islamic Republic and its long-standing institutions.

Yet the government has not fallen, and still President Trump has lately claimed that Iran's losses of dozens of senior civilian and military leaders is tantamount to "regime change". This has not changed facts on the ground.

As @RonPaul has said for more than a decade, if Americans knew there is a peaceful option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, they would take it.



Today’s YouGov poll shows 60% of Americans oppose military intervention in Iran. https://t.co/9GOvsYpvZm pic.twitter.com/obzs35Qxfk — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) June 17, 2025

Vice President JD Vance traveled Friday to Pakistan for high-level talks with Iranian officials, and reports say that some 70 Iranians are traveling with the Tehran team to present a 'unified front'. Talks are expected into Sunday, and they entered with contrasting demands which appear very far apart.