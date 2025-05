New York Tops London As World's Leading Financial Center In 2025

Financial centers are a core pillar of the modern economy, channeling capital, facilitating trade, and driving innovation across the world.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the worldโ€™s top 40 most competitive financial centers, using data from the 37th edition of theย Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 37).

Data & Methodology

The GFCI 37 was compiled using 140 quantitative measures from sources like the World Bank, OECD, and UN.

These measures are combined with assessments collected by respondents to the GFCI online questionnaire. In total, the GFCI 37 used 31,314 assessments from 4,946 respondents.

The data we used to create this graphic is listed below.

City GFCI 37 Rank GFCI 37 Rating ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ New York 1 769 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง London 2 762 ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Hong Kong 3 760 ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Singapore 4 750 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ San Francisco 5 749 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Chicago 6 746 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Los Angeles 7 745 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Shanghai 8 744 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Shenzhen 9 743 ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท Seoul 10 742 ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Frankfurt 11 741 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ช Dubai 12 740 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Washington DC 13 739 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Dublin 14 738 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Geneva 15 737 ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ Luxembourg 16 736 ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท Paris 17 735 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Amsterdam 18 734 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Boston 19 733 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Beijing 20 732 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Zurich 21 731 ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Tokyo 22 730 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Toronto 23 729 ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท Busan 24 728 ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ช Jersey 25 727 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Miami 26 726 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Montreal 27 725 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Melbourne 28 724 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง Edinburgh 29 723 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Sydney 30 722 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Vancouver 31 721 ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง Glasgow 32 720 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ Lugano 33 719 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Guangzhou 34 718 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Qingdao 35 717 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ San Diego 36 716 ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Berlin 37 715 ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ช Abu Dhabi 38 714 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Chengdu 39 713 ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Osaka 40 712

Areas of Competitiveness

The quantitative factors used in the GFCI model are grouped into five areas of competitiveness:

Business environment: Transparency and stability of systems, regulatory complexity

Human capital: Access to skill professionals, investment in education

Infrastructure: Quality of physical and digital infrastructure

Financial sector development: Accessibility to clients, development of digital solutions

Reputation: Trustworthiness of legal and regulatory systems

Regional Insights

Weโ€™ve summarized the main highlights from each GFCI region below.

North America

North America has four centers in the top 10:ย New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The most improved within North America are Miami and Vancouver, which both climbed over 10 places in the ranking.

Western Europe

London is the regionโ€™s dominant center, with seven other cities featuring in the top 20. The average rating across Western Europe increased by 2.14%.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific has six centers in the top 20, with four belonging to China (Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing). Looking elsewhere, Hangzhou, New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila all rose six or more places.

Middle East & Africa

The regionโ€™s leading centers are Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Dubai climbing four places to 12th in GFCI 37. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv, Kuwait City, and Johannesburg each fell more than 10 places.

Latin America & The Caribbean

Sรฃo Paulo rose seven places this year, making it the leading financial center in the region.

