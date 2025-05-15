New York Tops London As World's Leading Financial Center In 2025

Financial centers are a core pillar of the modern economy, channeling capital, facilitating trade, and driving innovation across the world.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the world’s top 40 most competitive financial centers, using data from the 37th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 37).

Data & Methodology

The GFCI 37 was compiled using 140 quantitative measures from sources like the World Bank, OECD, and UN.

These measures are combined with assessments collected by respondents to the GFCI online questionnaire. In total, the GFCI 37 used 31,314 assessments from 4,946 respondents.

The data we used to create this graphic is listed below.

City GFCI 37 Rank GFCI 37 Rating 🇺🇸 New York 1 769 🇬🇧 London 2 762 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 3 760 🇸🇬 Singapore 4 750 🇺🇸 San Francisco 5 749 🇺🇸 Chicago 6 746 🇺🇸 Los Angeles 7 745 🇨🇳 Shanghai 8 744 🇨🇳 Shenzhen 9 743 🇰🇷 Seoul 10 742 🇩🇪 Frankfurt 11 741 🇦🇪 Dubai 12 740 🇺🇸 Washington DC 13 739 🇮🇪 Dublin 14 738 🇨🇭 Geneva 15 737 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 16 736 🇫🇷 Paris 17 735 🇳🇱 Amsterdam 18 734 🇺🇸 Boston 19 733 🇨🇳 Beijing 20 732 🇨🇭 Zurich 21 731 🇯🇵 Tokyo 22 730 🇨🇦 Toronto 23 729 🇰🇷 Busan 24 728 🇯🇪 Jersey 25 727 🇺🇸 Miami 26 726 🇨🇦 Montreal 27 725 🇦🇺 Melbourne 28 724 🇬🇧 Edinburgh 29 723 🇦🇺 Sydney 30 722 🇨🇦 Vancouver 31 721 🇬🇧 Glasgow 32 720 🇨🇭 Lugano 33 719 🇨🇳 Guangzhou 34 718 🇨🇳 Qingdao 35 717 🇺🇸 San Diego 36 716 🇩🇪 Berlin 37 715 🇦🇪 Abu Dhabi 38 714 🇨🇳 Chengdu 39 713 🇯🇵 Osaka 40 712

Areas of Competitiveness

The quantitative factors used in the GFCI model are grouped into five areas of competitiveness:

Business environment: Transparency and stability of systems, regulatory complexity

Human capital: Access to skill professionals, investment in education

Infrastructure: Quality of physical and digital infrastructure

Financial sector development: Accessibility to clients, development of digital solutions

Reputation: Trustworthiness of legal and regulatory systems

Regional Insights

We’ve summarized the main highlights from each GFCI region below.

North America

North America has four centers in the top 10: New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The most improved within North America are Miami and Vancouver, which both climbed over 10 places in the ranking.

Western Europe

London is the region’s dominant center, with seven other cities featuring in the top 20. The average rating across Western Europe increased by 2.14%.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific has six centers in the top 20, with four belonging to China (Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing). Looking elsewhere, Hangzhou, New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila all rose six or more places.

Middle East & Africa

The region’s leading centers are Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Dubai climbing four places to 12th in GFCI 37. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv, Kuwait City, and Johannesburg each fell more than 10 places.

Latin America & The Caribbean

São Paulo rose seven places this year, making it the leading financial center in the region.

