Newly Elected Hungarian PM Vows To Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters Country

Via The Cradle

Hungary’s incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, stated on April earlier this week that his government will arrest Israeli Prime Minister and 'wanted war criminal' Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits, as Budapest reconsiders the previous government's plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I made myself clear to the Israeli prime minister too, we are not re-entering … because my colleagues examined the matter, and we can still stop withdrawal until June 2,” Magyar said.

The prime minister-elect said his government intends to reverse Hungary’s exit from the ICC before it takes effect, after legal advisors determined the withdrawal process remains incomplete and can still be stopped once his administration takes office.

“The firm intention of the Tisza government is to halt this process and ensure that Hungary remains a member of the ICC,” he stated, adding, “If someone is a member of the ICC and a person who is wanted enters our country, then they must be taken into custody.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in November 2024 over his role in leading Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, with the warrant requiring member states to detain individuals sought by the court if they enter their territory.

Magyar’s remarks come despite having invited Netanyahu days earlier to attend a national commemoration later this year, raising questions over the apparent contradiction between the invitation and Hungary’s stated legal obligations.

“I don’t need to spell it out over the phone,” Magyar added, referring to a call last week in which he invited Netanyahu to attend an October ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising. He went on to say, “I assume that every head of state and government is familiar with these laws.”

Magyar’s position stands in direct contrast to that of his predecessor, former prime minister Viktor Orban, who refused to arrest Netanyahu during a 2025 visit and initiated Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC while guaranteeing him immunity.

Earlier this year, Washington moved to shield Israeli officials from accountability, targeting those pursuing legal action over Gaza instead.

Washington imposed “terrorist-grade sanctions” on ICC judges and UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, freezing assets and obstructing war crimes probes after she warned major US tech firms – including Alphabet, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, and Microsoft – that their support for Israeli military operations could amount to “gross violations of human rights” in Gaza.

UN officials warned that the sanctions are illegal and risk undermining the broader human rights system, as Washington moves to penalize those pursuing accountability while continuing to arm Israel.