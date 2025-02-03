US & Canada Unveil Possible Blueprint For Post-Tariff Partnership To 'Disrupt & Dismantle' CCP-Fueled Fentanyl Crisis

President Donald Trump's weekend tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. He stated that these tariffs are necessary to "protect" Americans from "illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl," asserting that this "extraordinary threat constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act."

By 10:23 ET, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum capitulated to Trump's tariffs and decided to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops immediately to the Mexico-US border to halt the flow of fentanyl and illegal aliens.

Financial markets bounced on Sheinbaum's headlines after a gloomy red morning across equities, currencies, bonds, and crypto.

As for America's neighbor to the north, far-left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet capitulated. In fact, Trudeau has promised retaliatory tariffs of $100 billion.

Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius has been entirely correct about the multi-day trade war: "The Canada- and Mexico-focused tariffs are likely to be short-lived."

Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre: "Even if you believe in tariffs, how is it possible to put a 25% tariff on Canada, & only a 10% tariff on China?"



"Fentanyl? Fentanyl is coming from China. It's killing our people, too."



Whether Canada will capitulate remains to be seen, but if and when it does, a joint US-Canada strategy to combat transnational organized crime, money laundering, and terror financing networks will be essential, according to a new report published by Garry Clement, Michel Juneau-Katsuya, and Dean Baxendale of Optimum Publishing International. The Canadian independent publisher and research firm specializes in geopolitics, espionage, and intelligence.

"This strategy outlines a joint US-Canada plan to systematically disrupt and dismantle transnational organized crime networks, including drug cartels, money laundering operations, cybercrime, and state-sponsored illicit financial flows. It integrates border security, intelligence, military, law enforcement, and political oversight with private sector engagement to address vulnerabilities in the economic system," the authors of the report titled "US/Canada Joint Drug and Money Laundering Task Force" said.

The key pillars of the joint strategy align with Trump's national emergency under IEEPA to secure both northern and southern borders and stop the flow of illegal aliens and fentanyl.

Here's more color on the strategy:

Developing a comprehensive strategy to combat the CRINKS Alliance—China, Iran, Russia, North Korea—along with Mexican and Colombian drug cartels and terrorist proxy groups operating within the United States and Canada is an urgent necessity. This policy document focuses on disrupting the financial backbone—better known as the illicit trade and financial ecosystem—that fuels their operations. No single country can tackle this threat alone, yet Canada has failed to step up. Through political indifference and ambivalence, these criminal and state-backed networks have deeply embedded themselves within Canadian civil society. While the United States faces its own challenges, bipartisan efforts in Congress have made strides in isolating and targeting these threats. President Biden has signaled that this is a national security priority. In contrast, Canada's political leadership has maintained a laissez-faire approach, neglecting the threats emanating from the People's Republic of China (PRC) and other hostile actors for over three decades. Both of Canada's main political parties have exploited diaspora communities for electoral gains while ignoring the presence of malign actors within these groups—individuals who advance the interests of foreign states engaged in an escalating hybrid war against the West. As a result, Canada has become a safe haven for espionage, human smuggling, and organized crime. When scrutiny is applied to individuals within Chinese Canadian or immigrant communities who engage in espionage, influence operations, or criminal activity, Beijing's "magic weapon" of disinformation is deployed. The CCP and its allies swiftly label any investigation or reporting as "anti-Asian hate" or "racism," a narrative that the media have amplified to stifle legitimate concerns about Beijing's United Front Work Department (UFWD) and its ties to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Let's rewind to April 2024, when we covered the House Select Committee on China that revealed the Chinese Communist Party used tax rebates to subsidize the manufacturing and exporting of fentanyl chemicals to North America.

The report stated, "Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC harms Americans while enriching PRC companies."

Recall this report in August: Chinese Narcos In Toronto Run "Command & Control" Fentanyl Laundering Network Used In TD Bank Case: US Investigator

A coordinated North American strategy is essential to dismantling the command-and-control centers of these transnational organized crime networks that have fueled the drug death crisis in America, killing 100,000 folks (many working-age or military-age men and women) per year. This is hybrid warfare by Beijing - and folks have to start asking why progressive leadership allowed this to happen.

Whether far-left progressive Trudeau concedes to Trump's tariffs and works with the US to address the drug epidemic remains to be seen. Mexico appears to have joined Trump.