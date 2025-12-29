Nigerians Applaud Trump's Military Strikes On Islamic Terrorists

Trump's military strikes against Islamic terror groups in Nigeria have been met with overall applause by Nigerian citizens and migrants residing in the US. Authorities say the groups have links to jihadist networks in Mali and Niger and their members have settled in border communities, recruiting young people and imposing brutal controls.

Associated Muslim militants were responsible for numerous attacks on Christian communities and schools in the country in early 2025, including the coordinated massacre of 280 Christian farmers in the village of Yelwata; many victims burned alive or hacked to death. It was one of the worst single incidents of Christian slaughter in the past decade.

In a national statement, Nigeria's information ministry said "precision strike operations" had been carried with the "explicit approval" of President Bola Tinubu and with "the full involvement of the armed forces of Nigeria". Trump brought global exposure to the attacks on Christians in the region, accusing the Nigerian government of apathy in the face of genocide.

The event is being framed as a "joint operation" between Nigeria and the US, however, it is likely that international attention forced the hand of the current regime to cooperate with US military operations. Nothing would have been done about the militants had Trump not stepped in.

Many Christian Nigerians abroad and migrants in the US are optimistic about the country's prospects for peace and have applauded the strikes. Nigeria is 56% Muslim and 43% Christian. The northern provinces, controlled by Muslims, have instituted Sharia Law despite the country having a "secular constitution." This has created religious tensions across the nation and helped to enable escalating Islamic militant attacks.

It's good to see at least one group of third world migrants showing appreciation for US efforts.

The establishment media in the west, however, is not happy about Trump's efforts in Africa, and has been working diligently to deny that the conflict is driven by religious motives. Though they are forced to admit that the strikes have had a positive effect on Nigeria's Christian population, they continue to frame the killings of villagers as "land disputes" (take note of the seemingly scripted propaganda planted in the AP report below).

The motives of the media are obvious; third world immigration is an integral part of the multicultural agenda to destabilize the west and admitting that Islamic migrants might be a security hazard hurts that agenda. They could not be more transparent, given the fact that journalists immediately tried to make the issue about immigration once news of the strikes hit the new feeds.

Western journalists have accused Trump of hypocrisy because of his block on immigration from a number of African nations including Nigeria. They argue that Trump does not really want to help Christians because he won't allow Nigerians to come to the US to escape the sectarian violence.

However, simply claiming to be Christian is not enough to gain US citizenship. Trump's position is clear - Third world populations need to fix their own countries rather than running to the US. Despite the socialist "melting pot" narrative, America has never been obligated to take on the refugees of the world. The Trump Administration's intervention in Nigeria only shows that the President is serious about those people staying where they are so they can repair or replace their broken government.

In July as Trump ramped up criticism of the Nigerian government's handling of the situation, NPR attempted to paint the attacks as a "land dispute" over access to cattle grazing areas. They repeated the Nigerian Foreign Ministry's claims that the events had "nothing to do with religion." In almost every case of Christians being hunted by Muslim militants, the media is on the side of the governments that allow the attacks to happen.

A number of western media platforms dismiss or marginalize the attacks on Christian villages in Nigeria, claiming that "most victims are Muslims." What they don't mention is that most Muslim "victims" are largely rival militants fighting for a superior position. Christians have not involved themselves in the power struggle, yet, they are specifically targeted for extermination.

Reports from the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) state that over 7,000 Christians were killed in Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025. The bottom line is, Christians are disproportionately targeted by Islamic violence in Africa and African governments are content to let it happen.