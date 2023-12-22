Nikki Haley Tries To Tie Putin To Israel Attackers, Says Gazans Should Be Resettled In 'Pro-Hamas Countries'

Two ultra controversial and somewhat bizarre statements from Nikki Haley this week on the Israel-Hamas war... first, the Republican presidential candidate lashed out at what she called the "pro-Hamas" countries of Iran, Qatar, and Turkey in a fresh ABC News interview.

She said these countries, given their well-known 'support' to the terror group, should take in all Palestinians fleeing the war in Gaza. During the discussion Haley was asked where the war refugees in Gaza should go. She responded: "They should be going to the Rafah gate and [have] Egypt take them." That's when she added the controversial statement, "But I’ve always said that what you should have is that they should go to pro-Hamas countries — Qatar, Iran, Turkey… send them there… Those are pro-Hamas countries." Watch:

“Palestinians should go to pro Hamas countries” @NikkiHaley uncensored and unafraid to say it like it is. She’s so right. pic.twitter.com/StNZCULsFd — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) December 21, 2023

"Why won’t Egypt take them? Because they don’t trust which ones are terrorists and which ones aren’t? It’s a sad state of affairs, but the reality of that evil is very clear in Arab countries too. Arab countries have very much always been cautious and know the threats that Iran can place," she posed further.

"They don’t want those terrorist proxies coming after them...". And more from her commentary:

"Why isn’t everybody talking to Egypt? Why aren’t they talking to Turkey? Why aren’t they talking to Qatar? Why aren’t they talking to Iran? Why aren’t they doing something to help the Palestinians? Why is it that you come back to Israel and the US? It’s always the case." "If [the October 7 attack] had happened to America, do you not think that we would have hit back?" asks Haley, who is trying to pull off an improbable primary win over GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

Even before the crisis which kicked off with the Oct.7 Hamas attacks, Haley has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and has advocated for keeping up maximal US defense and foreign aid. Israel remains the biggest recipient, at over $3 billion annually. In this case, the Netanyahu government would likely agree with her, given it's been trying to press Egypt to take in hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and place then in tent cities in the Sinai desert.

Second, she also had some interesting (ahem) things to say about an alleged Putin-Hamas connection at a recent campaign rally...

"Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th, October 7th is Putin's birthday," Haley told a crowd of supporters.

Nikki Haley is now psychotically claiming that Putin’s birthday is on Oct 7 & that’s somehow related to Hamas’ attack on Israel.



You can see the $$ signs flashing in her eyes. She needs to publish her tax returns & clients of her defense contractor - now.



Roll that log over… https://t.co/s0rfS7sWJL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 21, 2023

As for her identifying 'Hamas-supporting' regional countries, while Qatar and Iran's financial support has long been well known, Turkey has of late been the most vociferous in denouncing and attacking the Israeli government for the massive amounts of civilian casualties in Gaza due to its air and ground campaign.

President Erdogan is vowing to get Israeli leaders hauled before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Geneva, though Turkey itself is not a signatory to ICC founding documents.