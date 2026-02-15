No Arrests In Nancy Guthrie Case After Major Operation Near Her Home

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times,

No arrests have been made in the Nancy Guthrie case after a night of heavy police activity two miles from the missing 84-year-old’s home.

Nancy Guthrie, who is the mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31 after she had dinner with her family.

As the search for Guthrie entered its third week, a large police presence responded to a road near the missing woman’s home in the Tucson, Arizona area on the night of Feb. 13, which included a series of sheriff’s and FBI vehicles as well as SWAT and forensics teams.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the police activity was related to the case, but did not release details about what happened inside the blocked-off scene.

“Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared in an X post.

“Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI, no additional information is currently available.”

The Epoch Times contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI for more information, but had received no response at the time of publishing.

Around the same time that police activity was taking place in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood late Friday night, a separate incident was happening at a Culver’s restaurant, also two miles away from her home.

The FBI and the sheriff’s department tagged and towed a Range Rover SUV from a Culver’s restaurant parking lot, which confirmed the activity was part of the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 when a relative drove her back home from a family dinner at 9:48 p.m.

The 84-year-old’s doorbell camera was disconnected in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

The FBI accessed footage from her Nest camera and released video of a suspect, without a time stamp, on Feb. 12.

FBI Phoenix described the suspect in the video as a male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build.

A combination of images from a video shows a masked person outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. FBI via The Epoch Times

The agency identified the suspect’s bag in the video as a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack that was sold at Walmart.

Law enforcement believes Nancy Guthrie was removed against her will.

On Feb. 12, the FBI doubled its reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the case to $100,000.

Multiple ransom notes have been reported by local outlets and TMZ.

Savannah Guthrie previously said that her family “will pay” for the return of her mother, but it’s unclear whether any payment was made to the person who sent the ransom note.