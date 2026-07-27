No-Go-Zone: Rotterdam Imposes Unprecedented Nighttime Exclusion Area

Via Remix news,

Rotterdam has introduced an unprecedented nighttime exclusion zone across large parts of the De Esch neighborhood following nearly three years of street racing, drug use, intimidation, prostitution, and persistent noise from migrant youth gangs.

The order, which took effect on Thursday evening, makes it a criminal offense to enter the designated area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid reason. Police can fine anyone unable to explain why they are there.

Residents, workers, visitors to local homes, and people attending events, restaurants, or bars are exempt. The measure will remain in force for three months before being evaluated.

“Calm must return to De Esch, and residents must feel comfortable and safe. That is why I am using this power,” said Rotterdam Mayor Carola Schouten.

🇳🇱 Parts of Rotterdam are now a no-go zone because of migrant gangs and anti-social behavior.



The city has introduced an unprecedented night-time ban on entering De Esch neighborhood, with those falling foul of the rules liable for a fine and a criminal record.



The council had… pic.twitter.com/uQAYWZBs9U — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 24, 2026

Locals told NOS that large groups of outsiders have gathered in the neighborhood after dark since shortly after the Covid pandemic. At weekends, dozens and sometimes hundreds reportedly arrive to race cars, sound horns, consume drugs, party in the streets, and leave rubbish behind.

“Once it gets dark, they go completely wild,” one resident told the broadcaster.

Previous measures, including concrete barriers, increased police patrols, and talks with those responsible, failed to bring the disruption under control.

The first night of the ban was noticeably quieter.

“I slept wonderfully,” one resident told Rijnmond. She said she had previously endured screaming, honking cars, and noise almost every night, even while wearing earplugs. “Now, the street is completely clean,” she said.

Another woman said she had stopped walking her dog alone at night because of dangerous driving and aggressive behavior. Her parents were nearly struck by cars being driven side by side on the sidewalk, while attempts to confront those responsible sometimes resulted in insults, threats, and filming for social media.

“Until now, there was little that could be done about the nuisance,” another said. “Thanks to the restraining order, it is now legally possible.”

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