'No': Harris Says She Won't Change US Policy On Arming Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris' much anticipated CNN interview which aired Thursday night is only likely to anger her hardcore Progressive base and pro-Palestinian activists, given she pledged to continue to Biden administration's arming of Israel.

Harris emphasized when asked that she won't change the regular US weapons shipments going to Tel Aviv, amid calls to end them completely over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip, and as the reported Palestinian death toll has soared past 40,000 killed.

Much of her on the spot commentary was but a rehashing of things she said before the Democratic National Convention: "I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change," Harris told CNN's Dana Bash.

NEWS — Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her stance on Israel in her interview with CNN's Dana Bash:



"Let me be clear—I am unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel and its ability to defend itself."



Here are the Horrifying Realities out of Gaza:



"But let’s take a step back. October 7 — 1,200 people were massacred, many young people who were simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped," the vice president continued.

"As I said then, I say today: Israel has a right to defend itself. We would," she added, in reference to continuing significant Washington support to Tel Aviv.

But in a half-hearted effort to assuage the concerns of Progressive voters, she added an indirect critique of Israel's tactics: "And how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

"This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out," Harris said, and mentioned meeting with the families of US hostage victims. "Let’s get the ceasefire done." But then she responded with a flat no...

Pushed again on whether she would change the current policy regarding weapons shipments, Harris responded, "No" before quickly continuing her point about the need for a hostage deal. “When you look at the significance of this to the families, to the people who are living in that region — a deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next,” the vice president said, not straying from her message.

"I remain committed — since I’ve been on October 8 — to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution, where Israel is secure and — in equal measure — the Palestinians have security and self-determination and dignity," she added.

Meanwhile, only this week it was widely reported that the Biden administration has sent its 500th shipment of weapons to Israel since Oct.7.

This has included over 50,000 tons of military equipment, both offensive and defensive, The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli media has detailed. Even outside of airlifted supplied, the US military has sent at least 107 shipments of military cargo by sea.

When months ago, and facing immense pressure from a handful of far-left lawmakers, President Biden paused a shipment of heavy bombs, he was accused of merely a PR stunt for the sake of keeping Progressive voters happy. That appears to be the kind of game Harris is willing to play as well.