'No More Asylum Tourism': Right-Wing Victory As Brussels Votes To Ease Migrant Transfer To 'Safe Third Countries'

Via Remix News,

The European Parliament has approved new regulations to tighten EU migration and asylum policy, including the “safe third country” concept, with 396 MEPs in favor of the changes and 226 against.

The rules will allow EU member states to deem asylum applications inadmissible if the applicant transited through a country deemed “safe” where they could have sought protection.

They also facilitate the transfer of asylum seekers to third countries (outside the EU), even if the applicant has no direct connection to that country, provided a transit connection or similar link exists.

Confederation MEP Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik took to X to celebrate the win and explain what this means for migration.

“We have just WON a crucial vote in the European Parliament regarding the application of the ‘safe third country’ concept, which I have been working on for the last few months! Please share and publicize this, so that as many people as possible can hear about it, because the mainstream media is silent!” Zajączkowska-Hernik shared on social media.

The MEP said that the vote was a success “despite desperate sabotage attempts” by the Left, Greens, and Socialists.

Zajączkowska-Hernik believes EU countries have been given a “real weapon” to combat illegal migration and put an end to fictitious bureaucratic procedures and abuse.

The MEP confirmed that there will be no more looking for “special ties” that a migrant may have with a given country.

“If he entered the EU in transit through a safe country (e.g., Turkey or Tunisia), his asylum application is inadmissible. He must return immediately!” Zajączkowska wrote.

Moreover, “asylum tourism” will be stopped, and appealing a decision will no longer automatically halt deportation.

“No more years of living free at taxpayer expense while left-wing lawyers drag out the proceedings,” she argues.

In addition, member states will gain the right to conclude their own agreements with third countries on returning migrants. “Brussels can no longer block our negotiations; we just need to inform them before the agreement comes into force,” Zajączkowska-Hernik wrote.

States will also be able to impose restrictions on freedom and detention to prevent migrants from disappearing before deportation.

“Citizen safety is a priority. This is the first step towards stopping mass and illegal migration! I work for you and show that the right can win in the fight for the security of our citizens and borders!” wrote the MEP.

