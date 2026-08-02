No, The Spanish Invaders Have Not All Just 'Gone Home'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Spanish authorities and their leftist allies are pushing the line that the tens of thousands of migrants who stormed Ceuta have mostly "gone home." The claim is pure fantasy. Fresh video from the streets shows the city still under siege, with invaders assaulting facilities, smashing graves, clashing with locals, and turning a Spanish enclave into a no-go zone.

This is the same dangerous mass migration reality that open-borders ideologues keep denying, even as the evidence piles up in real time.

The official narrative landed hard on Friday. Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares declared that "the practical totality of those who entered Ceuta have already returned to Morocco." The Spanish Embassy in the UK amplified the message, insisting almost everyone was gone, that no one could reach the mainland without ID checks, and that Schengen integrity remained fully guaranteed.

Almost everyone who entered Ceuta yesterday has now returned to Morocco.



It is not possible to travel from Ceuta or Melilla to mainland Spain without presenting identification at a police checkpoint. The integrity of the Schengen area is fully guaranteed. https://t.co/F2s3JWN4bF — Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) July 31, 2026

The Guardia Civil's own association posted that Ceuta was "breathing again," with returns advancing little by little and normality returning thanks to security forces.

Ceuta vuelve a respirar.



? El retorno a Marruecos avanza poco a poco y la ciudad recupera su pulso. La normalidad también es una victoria.



?? Gracias a los guardias civiles, policías y militares que han sostenido la frontera sur de Europa con entereza, sin descanso y sin un... pic.twitter.com/8uSyLQodw2 — AUGC Guardia Civil ?? (@AUGC_Comunica) August 1, 2026

Locals on the ground immediately called it a lie. One Ceuta resident posted that around 50,000 invaders remained, the city was collapsed, and the official numbers were pure spin. Video filmed that same afternoon showed streets still packed, nothing like the "most have left" story.

Por favor, necesito que difundáis esto:



Soy de Ceuta, y esto ES MENTIRA.



Quedan alrededor de 50mil inmigrantes en Ceuta, que no os engañen, fiaros de testimonios de persona de Ceuta.



La ciudad está colapsada.



Pronto os adjunto vídeo actual desmintiendo las cifras de @el_pais pic.twitter.com/P2SsD401yy — Salva Ortega (@_SalvaOrtega) July 31, 2026

Just days earlier, we documented the initial invasion and the subsequent rampage through homes and streets.

The claim that the crisis simply evaporated overnight collapses under the weight of the footage still circulating.

While Madrid spun the returns, Moroccan migrants were filmed storming a public asylum centre in Ceuta. The CETI facility came under direct assault as the government continued insisting order had been restored.

?? | AHORA — Inmigrantes marroquíes están asaltando en estos momentos un asilo público en Ceuta, el CETI.



La situación sigue siendo de caos total. El gobierno de España miente. pic.twitter.com/hk9OUHon68 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 31, 2026

Elsewhere, invaders smashed Christian graves and hurled the broken pieces at Spanish citizens. Locals fought back with whatever they could grab while police and military presence remained inadequate.

?MY GOD!!!!!



The Muslim invaders from Morocco are now SMASHING THE GRAVES of the people of Cueta and THROWING THE PIECES AT THE CITIZENS OF SPAIN.



Citizens are now FIGHTING BACK against the invaders with anything they can find.



WHERE IS THE SPANISH MILITARY?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kit5ROSsyQ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 31, 2026

Knives came out in the open. Migrants stabbed one another in the streets while Spanish residents stayed locked indoors, prisoners in their own city of roughly 80,000 people now overrun.

Questa e Ceuta oggi :" due immigrati marocchini si prendono a coltellete nella cittadina". Questi,per i buonisti, sono quelli che fanno i lavori che non facciamo piu e ci pagano le https://t.co/Xrryn1MRg3 andate a cagare. pic.twitter.com/rqo5IFFeT6 — il bianconero (@IlZebraapois) August 1, 2026

Cars belonging to locals were attacked simply for driving past and showing dissatisfaction. Grocery stores had to be fenced off and guarded by police to stop looting by the hungry crowds.

?? In Ceuta, Moroccan migrants are attacking cars of local residents driving past who express dissatisfaction that tens of thousands of outsiders have invaded their city. pic.twitter.com/uVywHRtmwQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

?? In Ceuta, grocery stores are being fenced off and guarded by police because hundreds of hungry migrants are waiting for a chance to loot them. pic.twitter.com/7fARl4FOz5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Vehicles burned at the border as the surge continued. Groups of military-age men, far from the "families and refugees" talking point, were filmed taking escalators and moving through the city with the swagger of occupation rather than desperation.

Several cars were set on fire on the border between Ceuta and Morocco as thousands of migrants have been storming the border fence pic.twitter.com/OEymoPVPww — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 31, 2026

Meet the doctors and engineers currently invading Spain... taking the down escalator to go up. pic.twitter.com/yO0IXx01xA — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 31, 2026

Live view of the "cultural enrichment" that just arrived in Spain pic.twitter.com/qyenDwTEOW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2026

A morning drive through the "conquered" enclave captured the new normal: streets transformed, Spanish life subordinated.

A morning ride through conquered Cueta. pic.twitter.com/ADaAnvb8SD — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 1, 2026

One clip captured the pure contempt: an invader brutally attacking a Spaniard. Another showed the broader pattern of violence and disorder that leftist outlets prefer to ignore.

GENOCIDE: Watch as Islamic invader stabs Spaniard in the neck. https://t.co/zNwiIu6jCp — @amuse (@amuse) August 1, 2026

Muslim Invaders Turned Ceuta Into a THIRD WORLD Hellscape in 24 Hours



What was paradise just yesterday now looks like the country these criminals left.



Import the third world, become the third world. pic.twitter.com/nCYzGygMBO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2026

A simple question cut through the spin: if these were genuine asylum seekers looking for safety and a better life, why the rampage, the attacks on civilians, the destruction of graves, and the open hostility?

Let me ask you this simple but direct question:



If you were a genuine asylum seeker seeking help and rescue for a better life, would you do this??????????????????????????????????????????????????? ? pic.twitter.com/ynKWpftWjB — Benonwine (@benonwine) August 1, 2026

A hospital worker described axes and sticks in the streets, people entering homes, shops boarded up, and police turning on protesting Spaniards while the border remained porous.

Un conocido que trabaja en un hospital de Ceuta me escribe: hachas y palos en la calle, personas entrando en viviendas, comercios cerrados como el de su familia, y la policía cargando contra ceutíes que protestaban contra Sánchez mientras la frontera seguía abierta. Los datos le... pic.twitter.com/BPCnrYassv — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) July 31, 2026

Estimates put the influx at 50,000 according to Interior, up to 60,000 according to Ceuta's own president, in a city of 84,000. Twenty-four bodies had already been recovered from the coast by that point. Sánchez visited for three hours, spoke alone without the local president, and left to shouts of resignation.

Spanish intelligence reportedly warned the government in advance, including details of rehearsals and coaches massing in the nearby Moroccan town of Castillejos. The warnings were ignored.

?? Spanish intel agencies reportedly warned the government of the Moroccan invasion of Ceuta well in advance, including rehearsals that were taking place before the event.



They also told them about a large number of coaches that had arrived in the Moroccan town of Castillejos,... — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 1, 2026

The fury was not confined to Ceuta. Thousands of Spaniards gathered outside PSOE headquarters in Madrid, chanting against Pedro Sánchez and rejecting the government's handling of the invasion.

????? | ESPAÑA DESPIERTA: Miles de patriotas se congregaron frente a la sede del PSOE en Madrid para repudiar al Gobierno de España al grito de "Pedro Sánchez, ¡hijo de puta!", tras la invasión de miles de magrebíes en Ceuta. pic.twitter.com/bJ9bjTBr85 — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) July 31, 2026

Instead of securing the border, Sánchez went on the offensive against other European leaders. In a letter to EU heads of government he denounced those who had tightened controls as "selfish."

Spain's socialist prime minister has denounced "selfish" European leaders who ramped up their border controls in response to the sudden migrant surge in Ceuta.



Pedro Sánchez wrote a letter to the heads of EU nations calling for an emergency meeting after Italy suspended free... pic.twitter.com/zWMfJIBTmD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 1, 2026

Italy suspended free movement under the Schengen agreement with Spain for a month. Meloni made clear that uncontrolled illegal migration threatens Europe's security and that Italy would not stand by. France ramped up checks on its Spanish border, planning a fivefold increase in officers.

Sánchez wrote: "In the current international context, the European Union cannot afford this kind of selfish, polarising and unlawful reaction." He demanded an emergency meeting of interior ministers. Spain's interior minister echoed the line, asking for "greater solidarity, more responsibility and less selfishness" while reminding critics of Lampedusa.

The European Commission confirmed no migrants had reached the mainland or the wider Schengen zone, yet the political fallout continued. At least 67 people died in the crossings according to Spanish figures released on Saturday. A 500-metre floating barrier was being installed at the Tarajal breakwater. Soldiers broadcast messages in Arabic telling the young men to go home.

The numbers and the images do not match the soothing government script. Ceuta's president estimated 60,000 entries. Returns were real, but thousands remained and the disorder persisted.

Footage kept arriving of assaults, desecration, violenace, and a city that had not simply returned to normal overnight. Leftist voices seized on the official talking points to deny the obvious: this was a coordinated mass breach that exposed the fragility of open-border policies and the willingness of socialist governments to prioritise ideology over their own citizens' safety.

Will you be posting about their return to Morocco and the raft that none have reached the European mainland? Or does that not fit your narrative. Vote Binface https://t.co/Wo74tefxsM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 1, 2026

When a government treats a sudden invasion of tens of thousands of military-age men as a temporary inconvenience that can be papered over with press releases, the people on the ground pay the price.

What is happening in Ceuta is the direct result of years of failed deterrence, amnesty incentives, and the refusal to treat borders as non-negotiable. Europe's more serious leaders are already acting. Sánchez prefers to lecture them for defending their own populations.

The footage keeps proving who is living in reality and who is not.

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