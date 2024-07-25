NORAD Jets Make Rare Intercept Of Russian & Chinese Bombers Near Alaska

Russian bombers showing up in skies off Alaska on occasion has become something to be expected, and the US military intercepts and monitors such activity typically at least once every few months, to the point that it has become somewhat 'regular'.

However the presence of Russian and Chinese military aircraft together buzzing near US airspace is highly unusual and more alarming. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has announced that it intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers in Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday.

Air Force photo: Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site, north of the northernmost town in the United States in Utqiagvik, Alaska.

Specifically they were Russian TU-95 Bear and Chinese H-6 bombers, and this marks the first time ever that H-6 bombers entered the Alaska ADIZ, according to military officials.

NORAD immediately scrambled US and Canadian fighter jets to intercept and monitor the inbound foreign aircraft, a statement from NORAD said.

These involved US F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, alongside Canadian CF-18 fighter jets, according to details given to CNN. The statement added that in the end the foreign aircraft were not seen as a threat.

The Russian and Chinese sides later confirmed their aerial forces had conducted "joint strategic aerial patrol in the relevant airspace of the Bering Sea" as part of an existing annual cooperation plan between the two militaries.

NORAD has previously said Russian bomber flights near Alaska occur "regularly" - but has not indicated this about the much more rare joint patrols involving China.

China's defense ministry in a briefing described of its increasing operations with Russia that the allies are "further testing and enhancing the level of cooperation between the two air forces, as well as deepening strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries."

The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently put out footage...

"This action is not aimed at third parties, it is in line with relevant international laws and international practices and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," the statement from Beijing added.

Starting months ago, the head of US Northern Command, Gen. Gregory Guillot, began warning that China has been observed farther north into the Arctic with its long-range patrols. He said in March that he expects to see Chinese aircraft there "as soon as this year potentially."