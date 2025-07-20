From North America To Australia, Migrant Truckers Are Fueling A Highway Safety Crisis

Submitted by American Truckers United,

Three weeks after President Trump's Executive Order reinstated enforcement of English language proficiency requirements for American truck drivers—regulations that had been waived by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2016 under President Obama—a growing number of unsafe and non-English-speaking drivers are being removed from U.S. highways and placed 'Out of Service' until they can demonstrate basic English communication skills.

This is a great start to helping clean up America's roads and preventing unvetted and mostly untrained insourced labor from causing any further carnage on our highways. There remains a lot of work to do, however, as the issue of 'Ghost' and 'Chameleon Carriers' who employ low skill and low quality drivers remains. It is also being reveled that the Electronic Logging Device mandate, which placed a Fourth Amendment shredding piece of Surveillance Technology in American Big Rigs under the pretext of increasing safety by digitally tracking truckers Hours of Service compliance, has been circumscribed by 'Backdooring', where 'ELD' services located in Eastern Europe log into these devices and alter truckers hours. This allows shady companies in America, often owned by Serbian or Russian gangsters, to employ their co-nationals in what amount to literal 'slave driving' operations.

Since English Language Proficiency (ELP) was reinstated as an Out-of-Service (OOS) violation on June 25, 2025, states have been citing truck drivers who can’t speak or read English.



Some are enforcing it. Others, like Texas, are not. The good news? OOS is still OOS.



You might assume that something as critical as an electronic logging device, one that controls how long someone can legally operate an 80,000-pound vehicle, would be rigorously tested and approved by the federal government.

It's not.

The FMCSA doesn't test ELDs. It doesn't verify what they do or how they do it. Instead, it runs a self-certification system. If a company says its device meets the technical specs, it submits a form, uploads a sample output file, and adds itself to the list of "approved" ELD providers. That's it.

No independent review. No cybersecurity evaluation. No real barrier to entry.

Take the company behind a deadly wreck in Texas, where a driver fell asleep and killed 5 people. The driver's particular trip required a team (2 drivers). But there's no evidence, to this day, that a co-driver was present.

How did this happen?

Given the circumstances, it's reasonable to conclude that a 'ghost driver' was entered through the ELD system, allowing someone to falsify logs or bypass HOS limits without immediate detection.

The scamming of trucking by foreign entities who employ insourced labor is not a problem unique to the United States; the Canadian trucking industry is slowly moving towards being majority Punjabi, where the terrible immigration policies of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lead to rampant abuse of student and temporary foreign worker visas by Punjabi trucking companies in British Columbia and Ontario. And many of those who come to Canada to only use the trucking industry as a pathway to being granted Permanent Residency status often find themselves being used as drug mules for their bosses, many of whom have an uncomfortable relationship with Mexican drug cartels shipping their product north.

Australia is also finding itself dealing with a sharp increase in migration from India, and the unfortunate though predictable parasitism on various industries that comes with it, including trucking.

Reports from Australia…. Trucking Industry also being overtaken by migrants.



Australian independent media outlet the Noticer reports.

Australian independent media outlet the Noticer reports.

"Trucking industry veterans have sounded the alarm about the dangers posed by a flood of foreign drivers – mainly from India – on Australian roads. The concerned insiders warned that immigrant drivers on overseas licenses were unfamiliar with Australian safety standards, ignoring road rules, taking unsafe detours to get around road closures, driving poorly maintained and uninsured vehicles, forging defect clearances, and using truck stops as depots. A driver called Greg, who operates a fleet of 50 to 60 trucks, told 2GB migrant drivers had poured into the industry during Covid when demand for freight increased, but were now entrenched and causing chaos on the roads."

This problem sounds awfully familiar, and follows a pattern where Western Governments used Covid as a cover to engage in wage suppression operations against their own working class by flooding various markets with insourced labor. This was famously done in America by the Biden Administration.

Western workers are not the only victims, as many of these young guys from India end up getting in wrecks and dying, put behind the wheel of rigs they haven't got the skill nor proper training to operate. In a particularly grievous example from Australia, a 23 year old 'student' from the Punjab Arshpreet Singh Khahra was killed when he rolled a cement truck over which then burst into flames.

Illiterates from the Punjab who can't read English have also been having some difficulty running into low bridges in other parts of the country.

Australia used to have some of the toughest immigration policies in the Western world, and they are also one of the only countries in the world that has a graduated licensing system for truck drivers. They also have an extremely intrusive system of 'Safe-T-Cams' all over the country which are ostensibly meant to increase safety, but have proven to only generate revenue and spy on their citizens while the increases in safety remain elusive.

If intrusive surveillance technology does not work and foreign entities continue to abuse every loophole and have offshore operations where they can bypass regulations and also avoid accountability, it behooves Western governments to take more pro-active measures to ensure that the supply chains which are a vital component to their economies are not dissolved by foreign parasitism which is having an increasingly acidic effect on the trucking industry.

A critical eye must be turned to what some call 'economic terrorism' on the part of Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi, who encourages the mass emigration of his own people around the Anglosphere. Many have rightly focused on the tech industry, and specifically Silicon Valley's rampant abuse of H1B work visas in order to undercut American tech workers, but there are many other industries where mass Indian migration is causing economic and physical harm to industries and workers, and trucking is one of them. How much of India's $129.4 billion in remittances, which amounts to over 3% of their GDP, is coming at the cost of western truckers and their families? How many more men Indian men have to be killed on North American and Australian roads, often brought here as indentured servants of other Indiands, and how many more innocent motorists have to be killed, before we admit that there is a problem here and do something about it?