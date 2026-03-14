North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles, Flexing During US Regional Drills

It's obvious that 'wars of choice' never get launched against nuclear-armed powers, and countries like North Korea want to keep it that way, given it is already treated like a 'rogue' state by the West.

Saturday saw Pyongyang engage in more muscle-flexing, as its military fired about 10 ballistic missiles toward the eastern sea, according to South Korea's military said, staging its own show of force as the rival South conducts a joint military exercise with the United States.

Japan's Defense Ministry indicated the warheads landed in waters outside the country's exclusive economic zone, which is somewhat typical anytime the north conducts missile tests.

Regional media further says "The Japanese government has convened an emergency response team consisting of officials from relevant ministries and agencies at the crisis management center in the prime minister's office. The team is collecting information and confirming if there is any damage."

South Korea is meanwhile on high alert and says it has stepped up surveillance and military readiness in light of the new drills.

Pyongyang's actions aren't completely unprovoked, as the muscle-flexing comes as there's the same south of the border, per NBC:

The launches came as the U.S. and South Korean militaries conduct their annual springtime exercises involving thousands of troops while the Trump administration also wages an escalating war in the Middle East. The war has raised concerns about potential security lapses in South Korea, as local media — citing security camera footage and other images — have speculated that the U.S. is relocating some missile defense assets stationed in the country to support operations against Iran.

To be sure, while the Kim regime traditionally rages over the drills on its border, claiming they are rehearsals for invasion, although it may well be right: US forces have been flooding into the Pacific over recent years with warships, warplanes, missiles and the army all on standby.

However, some of these regional assets - especially anti-air defense systems - are now being transferred over to the Middle East region amid the now over two-week-long Iran war.