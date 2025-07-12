North Korea Sends 6,000 Engineers, Construction Workers To Rebuild Russia's Kursk

The Moscow-Pyongyang bromance continues, based on mutual defense objectives and the landmark agreement struck between Presidents Putin and Kim Jong-Un last summer.

As part of the latest in official trips and exchanges Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was hosted by Kim during a visit to North Korea, where Pyongyang reaffirmed its strong backing of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Last month state media aired images for the first time of flag-draped coffins of North Korean troops slain in the context of the Ukraine war returning by military transport plane to Pyongyang.

Russia's defense ministry ministry shared footage of Kim and FM Lavrov shaking hands and embracing on Saturday. Lavrov said, "We exchanged views on the situation around the Ukraine crisis… Our Korean friends reaffirmed their unwavering support for all the goals of the special military operation, as well as the actions of Russia’s leadership and armed forces."

While it has become well-publicized that there are over 10,000 DPRK troops assisting Russian forces, particularly in Kursk and it Russia's southern border areas, it's less known that Pyongyang has agreed to send 6,000 engineers and construction workers to aid in rebuilding efforts in Russian-controlled areas.

US and South Korean intelligence have been closely monitoring these developments, and have raised alarms that Pyongyang may be seeking advanced Russian military technology in return.

Last year South Korean officials alleged, "It is understood that North Korea has been provided with related equipment and anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen Pyongyang’s weak air defense system."

Russia and North Korea actually share a tiny border in the far east, allowing transfers of heavy defense equipment by train.

It's also believed that regular military flights go between the capitals, but trains allow for the easier transport of many tons of ammo and arms, such as artillery shells, and can be accomplished with less awareness of Western intelligence agencies.