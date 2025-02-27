North Korea Sends More Troops To Russia With Kursk Momentum Strong

North Korea is reportedly sending more troops to its Russian ally, after initial reports said some 10,000 DPRK troops were deployed there last year. Some international and Western reports have said the number is actually higher, at 12,000.

South Korean intelligence is making the claims, saying at least 1,000 more North Korean troops have sent, - with some regional media reports saying 3,000 - though the exact number is unknown. If so, it appears a strategy to keep Russia's military momentum going in Kursk.

Via Associated Press

South Korean intelligence also said other North Korean troops have been re-deployed to frontlines in the western Kursk region. There were reports these forces had withdrawn front front line areas in January.

Additionally, The Washington Post cites the following related to the new deployment: "Earlier on Thursday, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo had reported that 1,000 to 3,000 additional North Korean troops had been deployed," the newspaper says. "The NIS press office did not answer its phone line for comment on Thursday afternoon."

Last week Russia's defense ministry said its forces have gained back control of 64% of Kursk territory previously seized by Ukraine. Kiev's cross-border offensive started in early August and has managed to control dozens of towns and villages and hundreds of square kilometers of territory.

Ukraine still has at least two wounded South Korean POWs in its custody. "In an interview with South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo published last week, one of the captured North Koreans expressed interest in defecting to South Korea," WaPo writes.

But it should be noted that these South Korean-sourced and Western allegations cannot be independently verified, and in the past Western and Ukrainian officials have used such reports to advance wartime propaganda.

There have been some indicators of disorganization and lack of communication and experience among the North Korean and Russian troops as they've struggle to coordinate on the battlefield.

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg recently said Russia, Iran and North Korea have treaties now, that’s why "North Koreans fight in Ukraine" and if something bad happens "Russians would fight against South Korea"...

🇷🇺🇮🇷🇰🇵 Kellogg says Russia, Iran and Norzh Korea have treaties now, that’s why “North Koreans fight in Ukraine” and if something bad happens “Russians would fight against South Korea” pic.twitter.com/OqLPTsD5kZ — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 17, 2025

Pyongyang also chiefly sent foot soldiers in, and not entire support units for example with armor or heavier weapons. This does indeed make these DPRK forces more vulnerable and entirely reliant on their Russian allies. This also leaves them more exposed to land mines and small drone attack.

But North Korea has indicated it's sent its "best-trained special operations troops" to help Putin's forces, and the additional reinforcements being reported this week have been expected.