Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has newly announced the opening of a Norwegian-led training center for Ukrainian soldiers in southeastern Poland.

The newly constructed Camp Jomsborg is a project overseen by Norway’s Brigade Nord in the town of Lipa. It is capable of housing up to 1,200 troops at a time and is expected to focus on "developing drone capabilities" at a moment EU officials are advancing plans for a collective 'drone wall' defense network in eastern Europe.

"This is not a one-way street. An important element is that we will draw on Ukrainian experience. Right next to us is a drone launch strip," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Norway’s defense ministry has already confirmed that training has begun there, with Norwegian and Estonian instructors in charge of a "three-figure number" Ukrainian troops.

A statement previewed further that once the camp reaches full capacity, it will be able to "train several thousand soldiers".

Citing Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik, regional source Notes from Poland details:

The programme covers both basic training and advanced courses for officers and specialists. Norway has so far allocated 10 billion kroner (€860 million) to Operation Legio, covering equipment, camp construction and training. Other Nordic and Baltic countries are also contributing, with total donations sufficient to equip two brigades. “Our concept is that Ukrainian needs are the driving force,” said Sandvik. “Their need is for both soldiers and equipment to strengthen existing units.”

Norway is a founding member of NATO, but also demonstrates that Scandinavian countries have risked conflict and tensions with Russia while bolstering the alliance in the context of the Ukraine war.

Currently, northern European countries like Denmark claim to be experiencing an unusually high number of 'mystery' drone incursions, which they blame on Russia. This is all being used as justification to ramp up war-readiness and expanding defense budgets.

It is also being used to justify continued build-up of NATO military infrastructure on the 'eastern flank' and right up to Russia's doorstep, which itself has remained a rationale for the 'special military operation' from Moscow's perspective.