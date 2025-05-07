"Not Under Command": Maersk Container Ship Adrift Off US East Coast After Engine Room Explosion

A 335.5-meter container ship has been adrift off the U.S. East Coast for more than a week after an engine room explosion knocked out its propulsion system.

"The MAERSK SANA, a containership en route from Newark, USA to Singapore, remains not under command in the Atlantic off Bermuda" after "an engine room explosion disabled her propulsion on April 28," the ship tracking website MarineTraffic wrote on X.

MarineTraffic provided more clarity on Sana's status:

"The vessel came to a halt at 13:35 UTC that day and has been drifting ever since. MarineTraffic data confirms no signs of resumed movement, and her remote mid-ocean position has delayed the arrival of salvage assistance. A tug was dispatched from Mexico, according to reports, but with the Maersk Sana positioned in the middle of the ocean, response time has stretched over days."

According to Maersk's statement, a towage vessel is expected to make contact with the Maersk Sana this week. At the time of the engine room explosion, the 8,450-TEU vessel, built in 2004 and flagged in Singapore, was sailing Maersk's Transpacific TP11 service.

"Safety is of paramount importance, and we will take the learnings from our investigation to avoid similar incidents in the future," Maersk said.

No details were provided about the source of the engine room explosion.