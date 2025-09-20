Nuclear Weapons Issue Was Less Pressing Than Netanyahu Claimed Before Attacking Iran: Israeli Media

Via The Libertarian Institute

Private discussions between Israeli officials before launching the war against Iran in June indicate that Tehran’s development of nuclear weapons was not an immediate concern. At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s nuclear program was an immediate threat.

"We are at a historic moment with a crucial decision. If we don’t stop [them], within a few years, they will get tens of thousands of kilograms of [nuclear] explosives," the Prime Minister said at a top-secret meeting the day before launching the war. "Iran has already enriched fissile material at a level that is enough for eight to nine bombs, and they are working on the weaponization."

According to The Times of Israel, one unnamed senior military official said the attack would prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon in "the long term" and the war would "improve Israel’s strategic balance."

Publicly, Netanyahu gave far more alarming warnings about Tehran’s breakout time to build a nuclear weapon. He said, "Iran’s nuclear teams were racing to build nuclear warheads." The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad claimed Iran could assemble a nuclear weapon within 15 days.

Another rationale was simply the Islamic Republic's expanding ballistic missile arsenal:

"They are getting close to being the second-biggest powerhouse on ballistic missiles. After we destroy some of their sites and scientists, negotiations for a deal will be held in a different reality. We have held marathon discussions over many months," Netanyahu said.

The private discussions also reveal that Israeli officials believed that they would not be able to destroy Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and were depending on Trump entering the conflict. "The basic assumption is that at the end of the operation, Iran will still possess enriched material," one official said.

Tel Aviv needed the US to destroy the Fordo nuclear facility. One senior official admitted, "Fordo will be destroyed only if the US attacks it."

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was confident that Trump would decide to bomb Fordo and provide Israel with assistance in shooting down Iranian missiles.

The conversations additionally reveal that Tel Aviv was trying to overthrow the Iranian government, not just destroy its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.