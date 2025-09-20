Number Of US Student Visas Issued To Asians Tumbles

Both India and China, the two biggest source countries for international students in the United States, saw a drop in the number of F-1 visas issued in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period one year before.

India, which has taken the lead since 2021 as the country receiving the most F-1 visas, saw a particularly large decline, falling from 25,990 visas to 14,697 - down 43.5 percent.

China meanwhile saw a drop from 14,709 issuance to 11,167, or a decrease of 24.1 percent.

The change comes as the U.S. is tightening its immigration restrictions and expanding its social media checks, with visa appointments canceled at embassies and consulates around the world. The U.S. State Department stated in May that it will “revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.”

At the same time, it said it will “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, Chinese F-1 visa issuances last saw a significant drop in 2021, when the number fell from 13,652 to just 1,895. Waning interest from Chinese students at that time was mostly attributed to pandemic-induced restrictions as well as a rise in anti-Asian racism and rising geopolitical tensions.

Beyond uncertainties around policy changes, some of the other factors influencing visas issued could include universities being more affordable in other countries, where prestige is also growing.