Nvidia, AMD Secure Saudi AI Data Center Deals During Trump's Gulf States Tour 

Several U.S. tech companies announced big AI deals in the Middle East after the White House announced the kingdom's commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S.

Among the largest deals, Nvidia will supply 18,000 of its cutting-edge Blackwell chips to Humain, an AI startup just launched by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Tuesday's announcement comes as part of the White House's Gulf tour, which includes President Trump and top CEOs.

"I am so delighted to be here to help celebrate the grand opening, the beginning of Humain," CEO Jensen Huang told the audience at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, adding, "It is an incredible vision, indeed, that Saudi Arabia should build the AI infrastructure of your nation so that you could participate and help shape the future of this incredibly transformative technology."

A New Chapter of Global Technological Leadership — Born in Riyadh!



Today at the #SaudiUSForum2025, history was made.



Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN and Jensen Huang, visionary CEO of NVIDIA, announced a groundbreaking partnership that is setting a new global benchmark: building AI… pic.twitter.com/Vm6ncjYCrA — Dr Khalid AlShaigi د خالد الشايقي MD MTEI MDI MHI (@K_Alshaigi) May 13, 2025

Huang said that AI data centers are power-hungry, and the energy-rich country can use Nvidia's technology to unlock new capabilities.

NEWS: NVIDIA and HUMAIN, an AI subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced plans to build AI factories that will transform the country into a global AI leader.



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang participated in a state visit today to share how this effort… pic.twitter.com/4Au6NxvTQ6 — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) May 13, 2025

Humain plans to develop Arabic versions of large language models. CEO Tareq Amin said the startup would build 1.9 gigawatts of data centers by the decade's end. He anticipates Nvidia's technology will power AI factories across the Middle East.

Here are the AI deals that were announced:

Nvidia will supply hundreds of thousands of AI chips to Saudi Arabia, starting with 18,000 Blackwell GPUs for Humain, a newly launched AI firm backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

AMD announced a $10 billion collaboration with Humain to deploy 500 megawatts of AI infrastructure, including CPUs, GPUs, and orchestration software.

Qualcomm signed an MoU with Humain to develop server CPUs for future data centers.

Saudi firm DataVolt will invest $20 billion in U.S. AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, Uber, and DataVolt will invest $80 billion into transformative technologies across both countries.

Trump's Gulf tour aims to ramp up trillions of investments between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Outside of chips, the White House announced a $142 billion defense deal with the kingdom to provide "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms." This is nearly double Saudi Arabia's 2025 defense budget.

Tuesday's announcement highlights how Nvidia's chips have become a bargaining tool for the Trump administration.